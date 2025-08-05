Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beat Brush: Draw Music, Kesha Games

Beat Brush: Draw Music Unveiled For Steam Release

Beat Brush: Draw Music is a new cozy title where you will literally make music by drawing whatever you'd like on the screen

Article Summary Beat Brush: Draw Music announced for Steam, blending art creation and musical improvisation.

Draw in real time to create melodies—no rhythm game skills or musical background required.

Includes 40 handcrafted levels, each featuring unique genres and mesmerizing art styles.

Follows a heartfelt story of burnout, creativity, and healing through expressive gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Kesha Games revealed their latest title, Beat Brush: Draw Music, set to be released on PC via Steam. This is a cozy title that feels more like an art project than a game, as they have created a set of mechanics that will allow you to do just as the title suggests: draw music. The story follows a girl who appears to be at the end of her life, using what sparks she has left in her to create music and visuals in a most pleasing way, as you create tunes by drawing on the screen. No release date was set, all we have is the trailer and some information for you below, as we wait for the team to give us some kind of window.

Beat Brush: Draw Music

Beat Brush is a cozy game where you draw music. Every stroke becomes sound. You're creating a melody — even if you've never touched an instrument before. No stress, no pressure — just you, your brush, and the music that follows. Take a breath. I know how heavy things can feel sometimes. You've never played anything like this. It's not a rhythm game — it's part musical improvisation, part visual expression. Like picking up an instrument — without needing to know how. Like art therapy — without needing to know how to draw. This is a story about a girl who did everything right — and still burned out. Now she's trying to find her way back to herself through creativity.

A one-of-a-kind mechanic: draw music in real time

40 handcrafted levels, each with its own genre and art style — from pixel scenes to Ghibli-like dreamscapes

Instruments to paint with: pianos, theremins, lo-fi pads, and more

Gentle arcade and puzzle moments that guide, not challenge

A quiet narrative about burnout, ambition, and healing

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!