Beautiful Artwork From Japanese Pokémon TCG Set Eevee Heroes Debuts

There is a lot going on in the Pokémon TCG right now. In order to get a sense of what the future releases for the English-language TCG will be, it is wise to look toward Japan. For example, the English-language Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign set which will arrive in June 2021 is set to adapt in part three Japanese sets: Matchless Fighter which focuses on Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres and the paired sets Jet Black Poltergeist and Silver Lance which focus on the new Legendary Pokémon Calyrex. We do, though, already know the next Japanese set which will very likely be the basis for the English-language Pokémon TCG expansion set to follow Chilling Reign. It's called Eevee Heroes, and some of the art is beginning to leak… and wow, is it beautiful.

One thing that is immediately noticeable with the Pokémon V cards here is the change in the style of artwork. Pokémon Vs had primarily been rendered in a computer-generated style with artwork by 5ban Graphics, but Eevee Heroes seems to mark a distinct departure from that style. Instead, we have softer and more stylized artwork that seems to perfectly fit with the set's theme.

Now, when can we expect Eevee Heroes in English? We still have two mainline expansions to come as well as the 25th Anniversary Set, and I believe it's a good bet that this Eevee-centric set will be adapted into one of the main expansions. One thing to note is that the English-language Pokémon TCG will pull cards from the original Japanese sets and repurpose them. Champion's Path was in many ways made up of cards pulled from other sets, and notably, the popular Marnie Full Art Trainer Supporter card in Shiny Star V didn't make it into the English-language adaptation, Shining Fates, and will instead be the centerpiece of a promo collection coming later this year. Currently, Chilling Reign will be the largest Sword & Shield branded set but does not have enough announced slots to fully collect every card in the original three Japanese sets. Perhaps the leftover cards will combine with Eevee Heroes to make up the next Sword & Shield branded set after Chilling Reign.

Stay tuned for more previews of amazing Pokémon TCG: Eevee Heroes artwork.