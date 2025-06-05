Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beatdown City Survivors, Nuchallenger

Beatdown City Survivors Releases New Trailer With Limited Demo

Check out the latest trailer for Beatdown City Survivors as the game now has a free demo for you to check out for a limited time

Article Summary Beatdown City Survivors drops a new trailer and announces a free limited-time Steam demo until June 15.

Experience genre-bending survival action with interactive sandbox elements and environmental combat.

Play as five unique brawlers, including newcomers Heather and Abbey, each with distinct moves and attacks.

Customize hilarious weapons, battle tough bosses, and fight to a banging licensed hip-hop soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher NuChallenger has released a new trailer for Beatdown City Survivors, along with a new limited-time demo. The trailer gives players a better look at the game, specifically in a section called Times Square Mayhem, as we get a brief example of how the fight will go in the latest action title. The demo is out now on Steam as it will be available only until June 15, so technically part of Steam Next Fest, but its already out and will end a day early. Enjoy the video!

Beatdown City Survivors

Beatdown City Survivors is a tense and exhilarating immersive sandbox survive-em-up that knocks the genre on its head! The city is a nightmarish playground of interactive elements, including gas to ignite, puddles to electrify, and cars to blow up. Find dozens of weapons, including pipes, pigeons, boots, and combine them to make bigger, better and funnier weapons! You'll need to make your ultimate build and manipulate every element possible to wipe out the gruesome zombies, mutants and blood- thirsty creatures lurking in the streets.

Genre-Bending Survival Action : Combines survival gameplay with immersive sandbox elements, allowing players to manipulate the environment—ignite gas, electrify puddles, and detonate cars—to combat zombies, mutants, and other grotesque creatures.

: Combines survival gameplay with immersive sandbox elements, allowing players to manipulate the environment—ignite gas, electrify puddles, and detonate cars—to combat zombies, mutants, and other grotesque creatures. Diverse Survivor Roster : During the demo, players can battle through the streets with a total of5 unique brawlers each with distinct attacks and move sets. The demo introduces newcomers Heather and Abbey to the original favorites Lisa, Brad and Bruce from Treachery in Beatdown City.

: During the demo, players can battle through the streets with a total of5 unique brawlers each with distinct attacks and move sets. The demo introduces newcomers Heather and Abbey to the original favorites Lisa, Brad and Bruce from Treachery in Beatdown City. Innovative Weapon Customization : Find dozens of weapons, including pipes, pigeons, boots, and combine them to make bigger, better and funnier weapons!

: Find dozens of weapons, including pipes, pigeons, boots, and combine them to make bigger, better and funnier weapons! Challenging Boss Encounters : Fight a body horror behemoth that lays eggs bursting into adorable, and deadly minions, and a washed up cybernetic wrestler that sets everything he touches on fire.

: Fight a body horror behemoth that lays eggs bursting into adorable, and deadly minions, and a washed up cybernetic wrestler that sets everything he touches on fire. Stylized Soundtrack: Players will battle in the streets to "Deep Space 9 Millie Pulled a Pistol", a song by the underground rap group Shrapknel, comprised of PremRock and Curly Castro, with production by Controller Seven. The full game will include 3 albums worth of banging licensed music for players as they fight for survival.

