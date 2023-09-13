Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beauty & The Beast, disney

Beauty & The Beast Join Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gameloft dropped a new update into Disney Dreamlight Valley this week, as the characters from Beauty & The Beast arrive in the valley.

Gameloft has released a brand new update today for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as the characters and setting from Beauty & The Beast have arrived. The game will give you the two titular characters, as well as a brand-new Realm to explore, new story Quests, the Haunted Holiday Star Path, a new Dream Bundle in the Premium Shop, and new DreamSnaps challenges. All of these have been tied into the Haunted Holiday, which is basically going to be this game's Halloween event. Enjoy the info and traile below as the update is now live!

"A mysterious door has appeared in the Dream Castle, offering players a chance to visit the all-new Beauty and the Beast Realm. There, Disney Dreamlight Valley players will explore new story Quests and help to resolve a number of conflicts. Once resolved, Belle and Beast will move into Dreamlight Valley… but there's still work to be done! Players will help Belle discover her mysterious past in the Valley using her reopened Dreamlight Library. The Beast, however, needs the players' help integrating himself into the Valley by reconnecting with the Valley's residents and Belle, while discovering the heart of gold that lies beneath his gruff exterior. "

"Prepare for a fright with the Haunted Holiday Star Path, featuring new clothing, furniture, motifs, and more from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, and Disneyland's Haunted Mansion. Style your avatar with the Oogie Boogie-themed outfit or the Jack Skellington costume; add a bit of mystery to your Valley with the Frightful Fountain. Even Stitch and Donald get in on the action with their brand-new Dream Styles—Trick-or-Treat Stitch and Pirate Donald Duck. The Premium Shop will get a new update with all-new items inspired by Disneyland's Haunted Mansion and Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. The Premium Shop will also receive a new Dream Bundle that sees Ursula transformed into her cunning human form—Vanessa—complete with new story Quests."

