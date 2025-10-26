Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Becastled, Mana Potion Studios, Pingle Studio

Becastled Has been Released For Both PC & Consoles

The city-builder siege defense title Becastled was officially launched this past week, as you can play the game now on PC and consoles

Indie game developer Mana Potion Studios and publisher Pingle Studio have officially launched the game Becastled for PC and consoles. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a city-builder that mas been merged with siege defense mechanics, to provide you thr experience of making a kingdom into something awesome and then defending it from horrible influences outside the walls. Enjoy the launch trailer here as you can get the game right now.

Becastled

Becastled invites players to lead the Sun Kingdom's last stand against the Moon Beasts, a war fought in daily cycles. By day, you will gather resources, expand your castle, and keep subjects happy with taverns and decorations. By night, you'll man the battlements, unleash ballistas, and hold the line until dawn.

Build a Castle by Day: Transform a humble village into a thriving medieval city. Lay farms and markets to keep your people fed, gather wood and iron for construction, and raise towers, battlements, and gates to protect your keep.

Defend Against Sieges at Night: At sunset, the Moon Beasts advance with siege towers, rams, and dragons. Station archers on the walls, man ballistas and trebuchets, and layer your defenses to withstand their ever-stronger assaults until sunrise.

Cozy Meets Challenging: Easy to pick up with clear tutorials and intuitive controls, Becastled welcomes newcomers while delivering deep strategy and extra challenges for veteran players.

Keep Your People Happy: Satisfied subjects work harder and fight with greater resolve. Build taverns, markets, and decorations to raise morale, balancing comfort with the needs of your economy and army.

Turn the Land to Your Advantage: Hills, rivers, and forests can be your castle's best allies, offering natural moats and tactical positions. But shifting seasons can turn these strengths into vulnerabilities, forcing you to adapt and stockpile resources.

Train an Army: Equip villagers as archers, swordsmen, and pikemen. Forge better armor and weaponry. Advance from basic infantry to an unstoppable force that can repel any siege.

Grow Your Realm: Claim new lands, gather precious Sunstone, and push back the forces of the night. Will you have the strength to resolve the ancient war between light and darkness?

