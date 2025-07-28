Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bee Simulator: The Hive, Untold Tales, VARSAV Game Studios

Bee Simulator: The Hive Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Bee Simulator: The Hive, as the developers reveal more of the gameplay ahead of its release next week

Build and customize your own sprawling hive colony with new resource and base management features

Explore a vibrant, Central Park-inspired world filled with mini-games, secrets, and fun objectives

Enjoy family-friendly split-screen co-op for up to four players and a peaceful soundtrack by Mikołaj Stroiński

Indie game developer VARSAV Game Studios and publisher Untold Tales dropped a new trailer for Bee Simulator: The Hive, showing off more of the gameplay. Its only about a minute, but you get to see a lot more of what you'll be doing as a bee, which they have clearly taken more of a Flight Simulator approach to the manuvering mechanics and mixed in some fun objectives. Like fighting with a yellowjacket! Enjoy the trailer as the game comes out on August 4, 2025, for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

Bee Simulator: The Hive

The Hive adds new content and mechanics into the base game and endgame to create a fresh new experience for those who never tried the original game. The main highlight of The Hive lets players now build and customize their very own sprawling bee hive colony. You'll be zipping around the map gathering resources, setting up outposts, and unlocking various buildings to start creating and customizing your very own home for you and your colony.

Embark On Big Adventures As a Little Bee: Take flight in a heartwarming single-player story where you must protect your hive from looming danger. As one of the swarm's most diligent workers, your tiny wings will carry the fate of your entire colony.

Explore a Vibrant World-Famous Park: Fly around and explore every nook and cranny of a vast, semi-open world map inspired by New York's famous Central Park. From ponds to picnic grounds, funfairs to the zoo, you'll uncover secrets, mini-games, and resources throughout. Find people, animals, plants, and other insects to interact with along the way.

Build Your Own Sprawling Hive: The Hive expansion lets you build and customize your very own beehive from the ground up. Optimize your resource-gathering to collect what you need to create a buzzing home. Use a variety of practical and decorative buildings to bring your hive to life.

Mini-Games Galore: Being a bee means non-stop activity! Race through jet streams, collect pollen, perform bee dances, defend your colony from wasps, and tackle various challenges in an exciting mix of exploration and action-packed gameplay.

Split Screen Co-Op: Team up with up to four friends or family in split-screen co-op. Play through custom-designed multiplayer maps with both cooperative and competitive game modes—fun for everyone, young and old!

A Vibrant & Peaceful Soundtrack: Soar through the world with a peaceful and immersive soundtrack composed by Mikołaj Stroiński, renowned for his work on The Witcher 3 and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

