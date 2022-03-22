Beer Brewing Simulator Brewmaster Partners With Moor Beer Company

Auroch Digital and Fireshine Games announced a new partnership with Moor Beer Company for their beer brewing simulator Brewmaster. This new partnership will basically add a new section to the game that will challenge you a bit. Specifically, you will see Moor Beer featured as the sponsor for a special in-game challenge, where it will be up to you to successfully brew a winning beer that will end in a special reward for an unlockable cosmetic. Essentially, a reward that will highlight your accomplishment in the game. On top of that, Moor Beer glasses will also appear in-game, which you'll obviously use to pour your creations in so people can try them out. We have a couple of quotes about the partnership below as the game will release onto PC and all three consoles sometime in 2022.

"We're delighted to be partnering with Moor Beer for Brewmaster, and hope that the collaboration adds another exciting layer of authenticity and immersion to players of our beer brewing sim," said Jemima Crow, Marketing and Communications Director at Auroch Digital. "Working with Moor Beer for this partnership has been a great experience, they are so knowledgeable and passionate about brewing and beer. We are very excited to show fans much more on Brewmaster soon as we get closer to launch."

"Working with Auroch has been great and we're thrilled they chose us," said Justin Hawke, Head Brewer and owner of Moor Beer Company. "I grew Moor Beer out of my homebrewing background, so it was really nostalgic and fun to see this replicated virtually – even down to my original orange picnic cooler mash tun! This will be a great game for people to dip their toe into the world of brewing, and if you get immersed in it as much as I did then you might also wind up with your own brewery."