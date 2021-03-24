Before We Leave Receives A Steam Release Date For May 2021

Balancing Monkey Games announced they have a release date to bring Before We Leave over to Steam this May. Up until now, the game has been an Epic Games Store exclusive title ever since it was released. But now that's changed as PC players on Steam will have a chance to build a society in some off-shoot corner of the universe. All of the updates and additional content that's been added to the EGS version will be available in this one at launch, so players won't have to worry about slowly catching up over time. We got a new trailer for it down below for you to enjoy as the game will officially be released on May 14th, 2021.

Rediscover what was lost and nurture your reborn civilisation in Before We Leave, a non-violent city building game set in a cozy corner of the universe. Grow, gather and manage resources to help your settlements thrive, and share goods between the hexagonal lands and planets around you. Relax and expand the fabric of your growing societies and create a solar system of happy planets at your own pace. Not everything will go your way, though – use your wits and research solutions to overcome the challenges that your ancestors once faced. Your Peeps have spent generations underground. They've missed the caress of sun on skin, the squelch of soil between toes, the tickle of flies on noses. They emerge, full of wonder, but with no idea how to grow anything – except potatoes. Start rebuilding their lost civilisation by providing shelter, uncovering ancient technology, and expanding this reborn society to other continents and planets. But the universe is not safe. Ancient, ancestral guardians demand attention and challenge your settlements – it's up to you to circumvent these creatures that hamper progress and disturb your newfound peace. There are no weapons, no battles with neighbours for control of resources – just you, and a solar system full of opportunities.