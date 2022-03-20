Bethesda Releases Second Episode Of "Into the Starfield"

Bethesda Softworks has released a new episode of Into The Starfield, as they present a series of developer videos before releasing the game. The company previously released two videos before this, the first being a Prologue to get you prepared for the videos to come released clear back in June 2021 called The Journey Begins. Then they released Episode 1 this past November which was called The Endless Persuit, in which the team talks about how all of their previous experiences in making games, especially for Bethesda, has brought them to making this brand new IP for players to experience in a new genre they've rarely tackled.

Now we have Episode 2 after several months of waiting, which they are called Made For Wanderers. The time around you have the team discussion g how they're going to bring about a brand new immersive RPG experience with this new sci-fi title, and how it will impact the way the game is presented on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Listening to the conversation, it's pretty clear that the team has been inspired in a few different ways, and while there's no way to say for certain at the moment, this may impact the way they make games going forward. Enjoy the video below!

How is the team at Bethesda Game Studios approaching their latest rich, immersive and compelling RPG experience? How are they bringing their core DNA to the next generation of consoles with Starfield? Get fresh insights from Game Director Todd Howard, Design Director Emil Pagliarulo, Lead Quest Designer Will Shen, and Lead Artist Istvan Pely in Into the Starfield: Made for Wanderers. Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery.