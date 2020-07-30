Bethesda Softworks Reveals Several Events For QuakeCon 2020

This morning, Bethesda Softworks revealed more details of the events taking place during QuakeCon 2020 as it goes online. The event will take place from August 7th-9th completely online as they've rebranded it QuakeCon At Home. The event is scheduled to have three days of celebrity influencer streams, live concerts, charity fundraising, developer panels, and more to be revealed. We have the list of events so far below, along with the list of free things you can do during the event, all of which will be broadcast on Twitch. QuakeCon At Home will also have new exclusive "Dogvahkiin" and "Catodemon" t-shirts for sale, which you can see below, with 100% of the profits going to Dallas Pets Alive and FOUR PAWS.

Friday, August 7 · QuakeCon Digital Welcome with Pete Hines: 12 p.m. ET · Representation in Video Games panel discussion: 5 p.m. ET · Prey Tell, an interview with Actress Janina Gavankar and Lead Producer Susan Kath: 6:00 p.m. ET · DOOM Eternal Panel with Hugo Martin & Marty Stratton: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, August 8 · CHAD: A Fallout 76 Story Podcast – QuakeCon at Home Edition: 3 p.m. ET · Dishonored Tabletop RPG featuring Arkane Studios' Harvey Smith: 6 p.m. ET · ESO Stream with Top UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker: 11 p.m. ET Sunday, August 9 · Fallout 76: Global Community Team Free Play: 8 a.m. ET · Dishonored Tabletop Continued!: 1 p.m. ET · Quake World Championship – Grand Finals: 5 p.m. ET · Watch Poiised get scared half to death playing The Evil Within: 9 p.m. ET

Free Events For QuakeCon 2020 · Quake for Free! – Throughout the weekend of QuakeCon, players can login to Bethesda.net and obtain a free digital copy of the original Quake on the Bethesda launcher. You must be logged into your Bethesda.net account to claim the free game. · Donate for Quake II – If donations reach the $10,000 mark, players will be granted a free digital copy of Quake II on the Bethesda launcher at a point soon after the event. · ESO In-Game Pet – Watch any of the official ESO streams each day and you will receive a QuakeCon-unique Twitch Drop, the Flame Atronach Pony pet, in addition to Ouroboros Crown Crates! Make sure you link your ESO and Twitch accounts ahead of time to qualify. · DOOM Eternal QuakeCon Slayer Skin – DOOM Eternal players can access a free in-game QuakeCon Slayer Skin, icon, and player badge across all platforms. Available until August 11. · Quake Champions Railgun Skin – Claim a free, exclusive QuakeCon 2020 Railgun skin in Quake Champions. · Fallout 76 Sheepsquatch Outfit and Mr. Fuzzy Backpack Demonic Variants – Claim these free in-game items from the Atomic Shop all weekend during QuakeCon, available across all platforms.