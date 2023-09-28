Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beyerdynamic, headset

Beyerdynamic Reveals MMX 200 Wireless Gaming Headset

Beyerdynamic has a brand-new wireless gameing headset on the market this week as you can now get your hands on the MMX 200.

Electronics maker Beyerdynamic has revealed an all-new gaming headset model this week was they unveiled the Reveals MMX 200. This is a wireless version that is designed to compete with some of the major brand names on the market, as they have incorporated the best audio components they could into a simplistic design that looks and feels pretty cool. We have more info on it for you below, as you can buy it via their online shop for $250.

"The MMX 200 wireless uses dynamic 40mm high-performance drivers that deliver powerful bass, clear mids, and detailed highs – perfect for recreating every in-game effect with vivid audio playback. At its core, MMX 200 wireless uses custom-built, sensitive drivers to increase impulse response and detail across the extended frequency range. An integrated digital signal processor (DSP) adds an additional layer of processing to the closed-back headphones, creating an even more powerful sound for the ultimate gaming experience. A detachable boom mic with an integrated 9mm capsule has gamers sounding like they're recording in a podcast studio. Designed with an electret condenser capsule, the MMX 200's wireless boom mic provides higher max sound pressure levels (SPL), wider response, and less noise – all while being more power efficient than other gaming mics."

"Like gamers, remote and virtual workers rely on constant connectivity to get the job done. The versatile Beyerdynamic MMX 200 wireless includes the latest in audio codecs, industry-leading Bluetooth 5.3, a Low Latency wireless adapter, and a Hybrid Mode for simultaneous analog and Bluetooth connection. The high-quality materials and components, light but sturdy clamping force, and 28mm earpads with memory foam padding keep MMX 200 wireless comfortably on your head for hours at a time. And, a large capacity battery will keep gamers gaming for more than 35 hours, with real playtime for closer to 40-50 hours, including idle periods."

"MMX 200 wireless can be charged while in use, so it's always working when you are. The minimalist design and focus on quality audio and connectivity features give gamers and at-home workers exactly what they need to perform at their best – no distracting gimmicks or battery-draining RGB lights. Like the other latest MMX headphone models, each component – from earpads to mics and cables – is specifically designed to last, and be easily replaceable when the time comes. The wireless headphones come with several other dual-purpose features, perfect for both gaming and home-office use. With a single press of the volume wheel, MMX 200 wireless mutes its mic and indicates its status with an LED light on the boom arm. A longer push puts the headset into Augmented Mode (transparency mode), turning the closed-back headphones into an ambient noise-enabled headset (comparable to an open-back gaming headset). Pressing the multifunction button once will answer incoming calls while in Bluetooth mode or using the LLWA. Triple pressing the multifunction button switches from LLWA connection to Bluetooth, enabling connectivity with other devices."

