DC Universe Online Has Launched Light & Rain: Fearful Day

Dimensional Ink Games and Daybreak Games released a new massive chapter for DC Universe Online, as Light & Rain: Fearful Day has been added to the title. This is a massive event tied to the Blue and Green Lanterns teaming up against a new threat, as Amon Sur's forces have launched a full-scale invasion with Qwardians and rogue Yellow Lanterns. This is the moment where the Lantern Corps stand as the last line of defense against this new alliance. You can read all of the details to this below and check out the trailer teasing it all here, as the content is now live.

DC Universe Online – Light & Rain: Fearful Day

Luzia Cavalera urgently needs help to find her missing sister. Players level 20 and above can explore this immersive open world, which includes a thrilling narrative, a batch of new battles, and much more. Players begin the journey by completing a series of story missions that take place across Mogo's surface and deep into its core. After finishing the main storyline, a variety of repeatable daily and weekly missions become available, offering valuable rewards and ongoing challenges.

New Raid, Alert, and Solo!

A new set of instances centered around the living planet Mogo is now available! The main raid, titled Defending Mogo, is a weekly 8-player experience where players join Hal Jordan to investigate the rogue Yellow Lantern Corps' advance on Mogo. Navigate complex caverns and stop fear from weakening the planet's willpower! A daily 4-player alert, Protecting Mogo, offers a condensed version of the raid. While scaled down for a smaller team, it preserves the key narrative and combat moments, including battles against Qwardian defenses and a confrontation with Amon Sur. Before diving into the group content, Heroes and Villains will experience Mogo's Power Core as a solo mission during the initial narrative progression. This solo instance introduces the Fearful Day storyline and sets the stage for the larger battles to come over the Light and Rains arc's next two chapters.

New Solo: Hidden Lantern Village

In the new solo instance Hidden Lantern Village, players journey deep into a secluded valley on Mogo, home to a peaceful Blue Lantern settlement. Joined by Indigo Tribe member Luzia Cavalera and Star Sapphire Carol Ferris, Heroes and Villains must search through the village to locate missing students from a Blue Lantern school. However, the serenity of the valley has been shattered. What dark influence has taken hold, spreading fear that paralyzes both Lanterns and civilians?

New Augments, Styles, and More!

New Currency: Mogo Berries

New Augments: Source Conduits

New Exobytes: Mogo Exobytes

New Catalysts: Willpower Catalysts

New Gear inspired by Qwardians & Indigo Lantern, Luzia Cavalera

Plus, collect new feats, collections, and more!

Flashback Spotlight: Classic Content Returns

As tensions rise once more between the Green Lantern Corps and the Sinestro Corps, two classic operations make their triumphant return in Flashback form: Strike Team and Assault and Battery. These re-released instances give players another chance to experience pivotal moments from the Lantern Corps storyline while earning Fearful Day currency.

Flashback: Strike Team (4-Player Alert) Step into a memory of escalating conflict. The fragile truce between the Green Lanterns and the Sinestro Corps has shattered. Called in as reinforcements, players join an elite strike team to help tip the balance.

Flashback: Assault and Battery (8-Player Raid) Relive a critical chapter in the war between light and fear. Both Corps prepare for all-out assault, and your team is tasked with turning the tide. Face waves of iconic enemies, navigate powerful Lantern-infused mechanics, and confront familiar foes in a full-scale incursion worthy of the Lantern legacy.

Additional Details These Flashback versions will remain available until the launch of the next episode. The original versions of Strike Team and Assault and Battery remain accessible year-round but do not provide Fearful Day rewards.



Fearful Day Event

Fearful Day kicks off with a four-week event to save the living planet Mogo from total annihilation. Amon Sur has unleashed a massive invasion! As the last line of defense, players must stand with the Lantern Corps to repel fear and secure Mogo's survival. Running from May 28, 2025, to June 24, 2025, this event features content from Light and Rain: Fearful Day. Log in and play daily to earn event progress and unlock exclusive, limited-time rewards. Players will have until July 23, 2025, at 8:00 AM to complete reward buyouts.

Event Rewards Elite Henchmen Uplink Device: Oan Tactical Assault (Unlimited) 60 Pack of Mogo Berries (Once per account) 10 Ultimate Tactical Mod Capsule (Once per account)



Elite Henchmen Uplink Device: Oan Tactical Assault

Oan Tactical Assault is an Elite Uplink Device designed to call in high-powered reinforcements from the Lantern Corps. When activated, it summons two Green Lanterns alongside a Blue Lantern Officer to assist in combat for a limited duration. The Green Lanterns provide steady offensive support, while the Blue Lantern Officer can trigger a powerful ability known as Raging Night, temporarily boosting the final damage of both the player and their pets. This surge in power makes it an invaluable asset during battle. With its extended duration and potent group synergy, Oan Tactical Support is a great choice for players looking to overwhelm enemies with precision and power. Note: This device is restricted from use in PvP Deathmatch Arenas. Nothing stands in your way with the Blue and Green Lanterns at your side!

Two New Artifact Slots Arrive!

For the first time ever, players can now equip up to five artifacts, up from the previous limit of three, dramatically expanding your strategic options and unleashing new possibilities for builds and loadouts. These two additional slots appear alongside your existing artifact slots on the Character Inventory screen, offering a broader canvas for customization and synergizing powerful effects like never before. To maintain balance, percentage-based stats from artifacts are now capped at 15% per stat, ensuring no single stat can be overly stacked. If your equipped artifacts would push a stat past this threshold, the system will automatically reduce it to the maximum allowable value. Notably, flat stats are unaffected, allowing you to fine-tune your setup. Additionally, artifact swapping during combat has been disabled. With five artifact slots now at your disposal, the meta is about to shift. Prepare to discover powerful new combinations, boost your versatility, and redefine your role in any encounter.

New Artifact: Sinestro's Corrupted Lantern Ring

Sinestro's Corrupted Lantern Ring is a new artifact infused with the twisted energies of fear and will. Once a symbol of immense power, it now serves as a conduit for corrupted strength, adapting its effects based on the wielder's role in battle. In the hands of a Controller, the ring draws on the fear of allies and enemies alike, summoning a spectral Avatar of Fear that weakens opponents and amplifies incoming damage. When used by a Damage dealer, it taps into raw willpower, conjuring an Avatar of Will that unleashes explosive energy with every strike. This artifact embodies the duality of Sinestro's legacy offering Heroes and Villains a powerful artifact for both support and offense. Summon the Avatar of Fear to weaken your enemies and amplify the damage they take! Summon the Avatar of Will and crush your enemies with relentless, explosive force!

