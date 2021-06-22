Minecraft Will Be Getting Sonic The Hedgehog DLC
SEGA and Mojang have come together to add the blue speedster Sonic The Hedgehog and his friends to Minecraft with some new DLC. This new partnership comes as part of Sonic's 30th Anniversary, as they will be adding several characters to the game in block form, as well as locations such as Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone. You'll be able to collect rings, dash past obstacles, defeat bosses, and build up speed to rack up a high score (if that's really what you want to do with these assets). You'll also be able to snag a free Sonic the Hedgehog Character Creator item and celebrate the anniversary by joining a special server event hosted by The Hive featuring a two-week special event with Sonic-themed mini-games and additional surprises. While they didn't announce a release date for it yet, you can get it in the Minecraft Marketplace when it drops. In the meantime, here's a trailer and a snippet of the info from today's announcement.
What a relief! I never have to make up an excuse for not voluntarily jogging, because now I have an infinite 3D runner at my fingertips. I can get all the need for speed my system craves in the different acts and procedurally generated locations instead. Boring forest trail? Tired beach route? Pass! I'll stick to the Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone, thank you very much.
Look, before we go any further, let me address the elephant in the room. Yes, there are rings to collect. They are the blockiest rings you have ever laid your eyes on and I love them. I'm not saying there was anything wrong with the original rings, but these right angles just feel right. The rings aren't the only thing that Sonic brought with him, there are also plenty of obstacles to dash past, bosses to defeat, and momentum to build as you run towards a high score.
Sonic isn't only known for his speed or spikes, but also as a generous celebrator of birthdays. He doesn't expect gifts on his special day, he hands out his own! That's classy. Get your hands on a Character Creator item, available for free in the Minecraft Marketplace. You can also celebrate Sonic's birthday by joining the special server event! Starting soon, The Hive are hosting a two-week server-hub takeover featuring mini-games and a few festive surprises.