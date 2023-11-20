Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: jurassic park, Tomb raider

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Secret Lair Anniversary Content

Wizards of the Coast revealed multiple Secret Lair packs coming to Magic: The Gathering, as they celebrate its anniversary.

Wizards of the Coast is celebrating another year of the Secret Lair set of cards for Magic: The Gathering, with multiple new sets on the way. This highlights this time around focus on the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World additions, specifically on a new set of dinosaur cards and five featuring Dr. Ian Malcolm in all his glory, as well as a new set featuring Lara Croft herself, the Tomb Raider. The company will also give a promo card, "The Locust God," to every person who spends $200 on a single order if you buy a set between November 20-27. Meanwhile, these new Secretversary Superdrop sets for 2023 will be available exclusively through their website starting today and running through December 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Secret Lair x Jurassic World: Dr. Ian Malcolm

Dr. Ian Malcolm is here to sweep you off your feet and slip into your collection. Whether the magnetic mathematician is scolding a megalomaniacal millionaire, recovering from a dinosaur attack, or slowly dripping water on your hand while explaining the intricacies of entropy, he's got charisma to spare. And with art like this, chaos has never been so beautiful.

Secret Lair x Jurassic World: Life Breaks Free

:::ALERT::: :::ALERT::: :::ALERT::: Gigantic reptilian clones have broken free of their enclosures and are now roaming Secret Lair. They are big, they are hungry, and they are famous for their appearances in the Jurassic World franchise. Be on the lookout for eye-popping art, movie-inspired frames, and foot-long teeth. Please do not feed the animals—even the herbivores will follow you home.

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Tomb Raider

Legendary explorer Lara Croft has uncovered an arcane vault filled with danger and wonder unlike any she's ever seen before—Secret Lair. In this daring drop, you'll discover fan-favorite cards like Shadowspear and Academy Ruins with art inspired by the Tomb Raider series, plus an all-new, mechanically unique card—Lara Croft, Tomb Raider. The hunt for rare artifacts is over, but the danger is just beginning…

