Beyond A Steel Sky Receives New Developer Diary

Revolution Software and publisher Microids have released a brand new developer diary video for Beyond A Steel Sky this week. For this particular video, they dive into the game's art style and the choices that they made for the game as far as presentation and the feel of it. A lot of work went into this one to bring about the vibe of the previous game while also making sure that it was its own creation and could stand on its own. You can check out the video below as we slowly wait for the game to be released on November 30th.

In this new Dev Diary , Art Directors Dave Gibbons and Sucha Singh detail the artistic intent and process behind Beyond a Steel Sky. "What we've done is to give it a comic book look, because we felt it was really appropriate to the game" explains Dave Gibbons. To achieve this distinct comic book style, Revolution wrote a custom cel-shading tool, ToonToy, which emulates Dave's hand-drawn comic book style in real time. As well as achieving an aesthetic objective, this visual style helps focus the eye on key, important background objects that are important for gameplay.

The game's visual design developed from the close collaboration between Dave Gibbons and Revolution Software's art team, thanks to a fruitful iterative process where each fed off the other's expertise, both technically and artistically. "It's a very fluid process, providing very fast feedback as well. I can do a couple dozen drawings and I'll get feedback that same day." adds Dave.

Of course, aspects of Beyond a Steel Sky's art style take inspiration from Beneath a Steel Sky, featuring numerous references to the previous game. "But newcomers won't need to have played the original to enjoy Beyond. Both sets of fans will be happy." says Sucha Singh.