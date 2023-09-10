Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Movie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beyond Sunset, Metacorp

Beyond Sunset Reveals Early Access Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game Beyond Sunset, as Movie Games have finally set an Early Access release date.

Indie game developer Metacorp and publisher Movie Games have revealed new details for their new game Beyond Sunset, as it comes to Early Access. In what the team has been calling a "boomer-shooter," this is a Cyberpunk first-person shooter that mas RPG elements mixed in, as they tell a compelling story of a young woman searching for her lost memories. This basically has all the tropes of a hyper stylized '90s FPS title, complete with a killer soundtrack to dance to as you go around taking out all kinds of enemies. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom and read up more on it, as the title will be released into Early Access on November 8, 2023.

"Cyberpunk first-person shooter with a rich story and RPG elements. You are Lucy, an enhanced street samurai searching for lost memories. Fight in large, open, interactive levels overtaken by yakuza, zombies, robots, and bosses! You awake from cryostasis with memories lost in the confusing fog of hypersleep. Immediately, you begin to manifest powerful abilities. Lightning-fast reactions. Innate combat skills. Near-supernatural agility. Your talents are quickly recognized. A mysterious woman named Yuri offers you a deal. In exchange for getting your memories back, you need to utilize your powers to become a street samurai in the crime-ridden, plague-stricken Sunset City."

Fluid movement: High-octane first-person action with advanced movements for dashing, sliding, and other acrobatics.

RPG Elements: Interact with NPCs, learn the lore of Sunset City, take side missions, and upgrade your abilities.

Lo-Fi aesthetic: inspired by classic first-person shooters, from Doom to Duke Nukem 3D to Blood.

Synthwave vibe: Hear an original vaporwave soundtrack composed by synthwave legend Karl Vincent.

Mod support: Create and share your own levels, weapons, and more with richly-featured free and open-source tools.

