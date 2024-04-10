Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Heracross, pokemon, World of Wonders

Mega Heracross Raid Day Features Boosted Shiny Odds In Pokémon GO

Have you caught a Shiny Heracross in Pokémon GO? If not, you'll have an increased chance of doing so during Mega Heracross Raid Day.

Article Summary Mega Heracross Raid Day in Pokémon GO set for April 13, 2024, from 2-5 pm local time.

Increased Shiny Heracross odds and Mega Energy available during Mega Raids.

Special deals on Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box and in-game event ticket.

Additional Raid bonuses like extra Passes, Rare Candy XL chances, and more XP/Stardust.

Mega Heracross arrives in Pokémon GO during the Bug Out event. There will even be a special Raid Day during the event that gives Trainers a higher chance of catching the Shiny version of this once-regional Pokémon than normal. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for Mega Heracross Raid Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Mega Heracross will be in Mega Raids for the first time. You will be able to battle Mega Heracross to earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Heracross.

Mega Heracross will be in Mega Raids for the first time. You will be able to battle Mega Heracross to earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Heracross. Event bonuses: As with all Raid Day events, there will be increased Shiny odds. You'll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Heracross from Mega Raids. The Shiny rate for previous Raid Days has been boosted to approximately one in ten. The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, April 12, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, April 13, 2024, to 8:00 p.m. PDT. You can receive up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms during the event. Once two or more Trainers successfully complete an in-person raid, more Pokémon will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 15 minutes. This seems to be the same bonus that was listed for the simultaneously transpiring Bug Out event, so I am certain this won't stack with that bonus.

Tickets and boxes: Niantic will offer a Web Store Ticket Box. They write: A Heracross Raid Ultra Ticket Box will be available for US$4.99, which includes a bonus Premium Battle Pass at no additional cost! This web store deal will be available starting April 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PDT, three days before the ticket is available in the in-game shop. There will also be an event-exclusive ticket. Niantic writes: For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to purchase a ticket to receive the following bonuses: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs; Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles; 50% more XP from Raid Battles; 2× Stardust from Raid Battles. These bonuses will be effective Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.



