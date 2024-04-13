Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, king kong, kong, Legendary Entertainment, Toho International

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers Is Currently Taking Pre-Registrations

Tilting Point has officially opened up pre-registrations for their upcoming titans mobile game, Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers.

Mobile game developer Hunted Cow Studios and publisher Tilting Point have started taking pre-registrations for their upcoming game, Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers. In case you haven't seen the game yet, the teams are working with Legendary Entertainment and Toho International for this one, as you'll fight for survival and control in a world that follows the Rise of the Titans. Here, you'll experience a new 4X mobile strategy game featuring the two iconic titans with various challenges to overcome. We have more info below as you can sign up on Android and iOS right now, with the game scheduled to come out on July 31, 2024.

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers

In Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers, players will step into the shoes of elite explorers, mercenaries, and thrill seekers known as Titan Chasers who have landed on Siren Isles, home to an untamed new ecosystem forged by the Rise of the Titans. These islands represent a fractured mix of Hollow Earth and modern civilization where former towns and cities are now overgrown by exotic flora, fauna, and other resources, making for a richly tempting environment for Titan Chasers. Players will traverse a world teeming with massive monsters and titans while skillfully enhancing their elite team's capabilities and resources amongst other players on the island. With a 4X strategy fused with RPG elements, players in Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers will erect their headquarters, expand a sphere of influence, and confront and eradicate towering adversaries to ensure the survival and supremacy of their squad.

A Brave New World – A stunning 3D map featuring multiple biomes where players will defeat classic and brand new superspecies, rescue survivors, and seek out resources to survive against the forces of nature and rival Chaser factions.

A stunning 3D map featuring multiple biomes where players will defeat classic and brand new superspecies, rescue survivors, and seek out resources to survive against the forces of nature and rival Chaser factions. Squad Building – Elite Chasers with various combat roles can be recruited to lead forces, each offering their own set of unique skills to turn the tide of battle.

Elite Chasers with various combat roles can be recruited to lead forces, each offering their own set of unique skills to turn the tide of battle. Capture Superspecies – Using powerful Monarch tech to hunt, players can capture and study the Superspecies of the Sirens which can be used to unleash their ferocity in battle.

Using powerful Monarch tech to hunt, players can capture and study the Superspecies of the Sirens which can be used to unleash their ferocity in battle. Tactical RPG Combat – Players will embark on thrilling expeditions and test the mettle of their squads in strategic, turn-based RPG combat to uncover the dark secrets of the Sirens in the main story campaign or fight as their favorite Superspecies in the monster vs monster campaign.

Players will embark on thrilling expeditions and test the mettle of their squads in strategic, turn-based RPG combat to uncover the dark secrets of the Sirens in the main story campaign or fight as their favorite Superspecies in the monster vs monster campaign. Team Up and Fight – Powerful alliances can be forged to expand territory and secure critical landmarks with other players online.

Powerful alliances can be forged to expand territory and secure critical landmarks with other players online. Outpost Defense – Players will turn an abandoned, overgrown outpost into a formidable stronghold used to build up forces and level up tech to become a power player within this new frontier.

