Bézier Games Announces Second Game Of 2024 With Xylotar

Bézier Games revealed the second of five games they're releasing in 2024, as we got a better look at Xylotar, coming this August.

Article Summary Bézier Games unveils 'Xylotar,' a new game blending deduction and musical elements for 2-5 players.

Pre-order 'Xylotar' now for $15 ahead of its Gen Con 2024 release on August 1st.

'Xylotar' gameplay involves hidden card values, strategy, and trick-taking with a retro feel.

Tune into every move: 'Xylotar' makes you deduce hand values to outplay opponents and win.

Bézier Games announced they will be releasing five new games in 2024, and they revealed the second one today with the unveiling of Xylotar. The game is for 2-5 players as you're getting a combination of deduction and musical trickery, as it will be up to you to determine what everyone has in their hands as the gameplay continues. The game is going up for pre-order today for $15, as it will be released during Gen Con 2024 on August 1, 2024.

Xylotar

Half Xylophone, Half Guitar, 100% Rad. Fully geared to seduce your rad, retro souls with sharp, synthesized tunes pitched perfectly to satiate your tenacious trick-taking desires. You may have heard tales of how solar radiation travels over 90 million miles and dances with gases in our atmosphere to create the aurora borealis. NOT TRUE. The northern lights are created by rad, bad, Bobby McColdsnap Polar Bear jamming away on his amazing Xylotar!

Xylotar is a highly approachable 30-minute trick-taking card game of deduction. Players are dealt their cards facedown and do NOT know the value of their cards. Players DO know their cards' suit, value range, and that their hand is sorted from highest to lowest. Xylotar is a game where all the fun is hidden in the layers of the design. For example, when you play a Pink three from the middle of your hand, everyone gains information. Everyone now knows that every card in your hand to left is equal to or higher than 3. Everyone now knows that every card in your hand to the right is equal to or lower than 3. This can be both brutal and hilarious (for others). As more and more cards get played, players are able to deduce who can follow, who can't, who can win the trick, and who can't. Can you deduce your way to victory?

