Blood: Fresh Supply Collector's Edition Now Up For Pre-Order

Atari has teamed up with Nightdive Studios to remaster Blood: Fresh Supply and has released details on a Collector's Edition. The digital version may have come out three years ago, but for those of you who adore this game and want to treasure it forever, now you can. Now available for pre-order, the team is selling this special collection that you see below for $150 through Limited Run Games. This version of the game comes with a physical copy for PC, a USB drive with the game on it, a 10×8 art print, a Caleb figure, a liquid-filled mouse pad, "Big Box" PC stickers, a keychain, pins, and a sticker sheet. Like all things Limited Run, they're only making a short supply. And when they're gone, they're gone! You can read more about the game itself below.

Originally released in 1997, Blood is a FPS that helped redefine the genre and introduced many elements now accepted as commonplace. In the original and the updated Blood: Fresh Supply, players jump into the boots of undead gunslinger Caleb as he seeks revenge against the dark god Chernobog. Caleb's arsenal features a mix of standard and occult weapons, which he uses to devastating and gore-filled effect. In the game, players visit a terrifying world populated by hordes of bloodthirsty fiends – including cultists, gargoyles, zombies, hellhounds, and an unholy host of other terrors. Remaster enhancements for Blood: Fresh Supply include: Vulkan, DirectX 11 and OpenGL 3.2 support, play with unlocked framerates!

Antialiasing, Ambient Occlusion, V-sync and Interpolation support

Support for high resolutions including 4K monitors

Fully customizable keyboard and controller pad support

Extended modding support, including support for already existing mods

Completely rewritten netcode supports up to 8 players:

Play online in co-operative mode, kill each other in "Bloodbath" or split the difference in classic 4v4 team-based "Capture The Flag" mayhem

Battle it out in local split-screen action

Roll your own soundtrack with full CD and MIDI music support

Look fully up and down with a new 3D view, or stick with the classic BUILD-engine style!