Bionic Bay Releases New PS5 Trailer Confirming 2025 Release

Kepler Interactive dropped a brand-new trailer for their upcoming game Bionic Bay, confirmiing the game will be out on PS5 next year

Indie game developer and publisher Kepler Interactive has released a new trailer for Bionic Bay, as we now know it will arrive on PS5 in 2025. The game was originally revealed during the Future Games Show livestream ahead of Gamescom 2024, but the team didn't really go into a lot of detail about what to expect from the sci-fi platformer beyond the idea it would be released for PC. The trailer gives a much better idea of what kind of experience you'll have exploring this biochemical world. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait for the team to give us a more official date.

Bionic Bay

A scientist uses a unique teleportation instrument to escape an ancient biomechanical world filled with imaginative technology, deadly traps, and hidden secrets. With its striking pixel art, precise platforming and physics-driven gameplay, Bionic Bay puts players into a biomechanical world teeming with innovative technology and lethal hazards. Players will make daring jumps, dodge deadly lasers and flamethrowers and harness a unique swap mechanic to interact with their surroundings.

The Swap Mechanic and Realistic Physics System: Central to Bionic Bay is an innovative swap mechanic and a realistic physics system. When combined, these offer a new way of interacting with the environment – from shifting gravity to interchanging positions with objects and adversaries, and to move, defend, or attack. But be careful not to burn, break, freeze, explode, or vaporize in the process.

Central to Bionic Bay is an innovative swap mechanic and a realistic physics system. When combined, these offer a new way of interacting with the environment – from shifting gravity to interchanging positions with objects and adversaries, and to move, defend, or attack. But be careful not to burn, break, freeze, explode, or vaporize in the process. An Ancient Biomechanical World: Plunge into an ancient, biomechanical world teeming with imaginative devices, mysterious technology, and peculiar inhabitants. Get lost in the vast sci-fi landscapes in gritty high-density pixel art style and suspenseful sound design that makes each biome distinct. Attempt to uncover the secrets of the ancient world.

Plunge into an ancient, biomechanical world teeming with imaginative devices, mysterious technology, and peculiar inhabitants. Get lost in the vast sci-fi landscapes in gritty high-density pixel art style and suspenseful sound design that makes each biome distinct. Attempt to uncover the secrets of the ancient world. Platforming Built for Speedrunning: Fluid movement and reactive physics make for high adrenaline and action-packed moments in each uniquely designed level. Creatively navigate around the many curious hazards by precisely executing the right combination of swaps and maneuvers. And perhaps… have a go at completing each level as fast as you can.

