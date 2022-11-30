BitSummit Will Return To Kyoto, Japan In July 2023

Organizers behind the annual Japanese indie gaming event BitSummit announced today they will return next year in July 2023. The event will take place from Friday, July 14th until Sunday, July 16th, once again being held at the Kyoto International Exhibition Hall, Miyakomesse. The team had a successful return last year after having to deal with COVID-19 restrictions, which were extra strict in Japan as the country had to undergo multiple lockdowns over the past three years with frequent outbreaks and new issues. We have the rundown of what this year's event will kind of feature as they are still in the submissions and planning phase of it all.

"The first day specializes in B2B, focusing on attending developers, publishers, media, and sponsors, while the second and third day welcomes general attendees. Submissions are now open through January 31st, 2023 to developers looking to enter their games into the show. More information on the application process is available on the BitSummit website, and developers can begin the submission process here. BitSummit will again be open to the public. Thanks to relaxed travel restrictions, this year we're happy to welcome back developers, publishers, and sponsors from outside of Japan! We will continue to follow coronavirus measures to ensure BitSummit continues to be as safe as possible."

"Thanks to our experience hosting BitSummit X-Roads last year, we plan to increase the number of ways for fans to participate online. Fans will connect with each other and developers via the BitSummit Discord and other social media channels. The accompanying live stream during BitSummit will highlight game reveals, plays, and panels led by industry-leading talent. Finally, to facilitate more opportunities for people to connect, BitSummit will again partner with MeetToMatch to help coordinate B2B connections between developers, publishers, and media. BitSummit is sponsored and produced by Japan Independent Games Association (JIGA) along with The Kyoto Prefecture, and KYOTO CMEX (Cross Media Experience)."