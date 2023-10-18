Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Black Desert Online, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, halloween

Black Desert Launches Halloween 2023 Content Across All Platforms

The spooky season has arrived in Black Desert as Pearl Abyss have launched the same content on PC, mobile, and consoles today.

Peral Abyss is bringing more of the spookiness to Black Desert today with the launch of its Halloween 2023 content across all platforms. For the first time, all their seasonal content for the month has come out on the same day on PC, mobile, and consoles, giving everyone a chance to experience it at the same time, no matter where you play. However, not all of it will be the same, as different versions have different additions. We have the rundown of everything included below.

NAVIGATE THE SPOOKY MARNI LAND IN BLACK DESERT

On PC, Marni Land, the ultimate Halloween theme park in Black Desert, makes its triumphant return. Amidst the shadows, the sinister Black Witch Isabella emerges, her presence striking fear into all who draw near. Brave adventurers must band together to vanquish her and claim a share of her coveted loot.

Race!: A hair-raising "Red Light Green Light" challenge, where players pilot menacing robots to reach the finish line.

A hair-raising "Red Light Green Light" challenge, where players pilot menacing robots to reach the finish line. Shatter!: The Mad Scientist Marni's diabolical creation, Innocence Mk XII, has materialized in Marni's Spooky Playground. Engage in a bone-chilling game of rock, paper, scissors to shatter the robot's innocence.

The Mad Scientist Marni's diabolical creation, Innocence Mk XII, has materialized in Marni's Spooky Playground. Engage in a bone-chilling game of rock, paper, scissors to shatter the robot's innocence. Conquer!: Conquer the Halloween Adventure Log to unlock a treasure trove of handsome rewards.

Conquer the Halloween Adventure Log to unlock a treasure trove of handsome rewards. Embark!: Embark on a spine-chilling Marni Land Questline.

Embark on a spine-chilling Marni Land Questline. Save!: Enjoy 70% off sales from suggested retail price on Steam.

To fortify themselves against these ghastly trials, Adventurers will discover a spate of exclusive Halloween Login Rewards and Marni Land Daily Buffs, imbuing them with formidable power for combat, life skills, and horse training. But the terror doesn't end there; rumors swirl through the town, hinting at even more spine-tingling content looming on the horizon next week!

ROLL THE DICE FOR A FRIGHT NIGHT TO REMEMBER ON PLAYSTATION, XBOX

Console players, don your costumes and ready your dice, for the Ancient Black Spirit Adventure board game awaits. Roll the dice and embark on a thrilling quest with enticing rewards that will keep you spellbound and beware of a monster named Spook who will begin randomly spawning across the world (except Valencia), dropping items like the Black Fabric, Memory Fragment, Ancient Spirit Dust, Black Stones, and a swath of other creepy items. Characters of all levels will be able to fight and defeat Spook, as it will adapt to the player's strength and abilities. If your character is level 56 or higher, a harder version of the monster will spawn out in the world. Other treats include:

Engage!: Join this sweet Halloween doll event where players can combine a doll with wrapping paper to receive valuable rewards.

Join this sweet Halloween doll event where players can combine a doll with wrapping paper to receive valuable rewards. Buff Up!: The Mysterious Knight will surprise you in monster zones to give you massive Skill EXP buffs.

The Mysterious Knight will surprise you in monster zones to give you massive Skill EXP buffs. Shine!: Enter this community screenshot event where adventurers can grab Halloween-themed screenshots.

FRIGHTFUL FESTIVITIES – GROW PUMPKINS, FIND TREASURE, COLLECT HALLOWEEN DOLLS, AND MORE

Black Desert Mobile Adventurers will experience a fiendishly friendly abundance of fun activities to dive into this month. Players can:

Score!: Wheel and deal silver using Kayal Nesser's daily event chests to get great prices on Co-op Rush Scroll, Ah'krads, and more.

Wheel and deal silver using Kayal Nesser's daily event chests to get great prices on Co-op Rush Scroll, Ah'krads, and more. Destroy!: Defeat monsters in the Halloween Pumpkin Growing Event to collect event items and exchange them for different rewards including Chaos Jewel, Abyssal Relic Chests, and Abyssal Accessory Chests.

Defeat monsters in the Halloween Pumpkin Growing Event to collect event items and exchange them for different rewards including Chaos Jewel, Abyssal Relic Chests, and Abyssal Accessory Chests. Finish!: Complete daily missions to receive Halloween Lucky Chests to obtain various rewards at a set chance.

Complete daily missions to receive Halloween Lucky Chests to obtain various rewards at a set chance. Collect!: Collect Halloween Ghost Dolls through login time and exchange them for different prizes, including [Select] Dream Horse Challenge Chest and Token: Cursed Looney (Tier 6) and more.

Collect Halloween Ghost Dolls through login time and exchange them for different prizes, including [Select] Dream Horse Challenge Chest and Token: Cursed Looney (Tier 6) and more. Puzzled! (Starting October 24): Complete missions and collect puzzle pieces to exchange with "Halloween Golden Skull" and earn valuable in-game rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!