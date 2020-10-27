Black Desert Mobile Celebrates Halloween With Its Own Event

Pearl Abyss revealed details this morning for a Halloween event happening in Black Desert Mobile this week. There's really no special name for it or any grand storyline you'll need to do in other events, just a simple set of things you can choose to accomplish along with some decorations. Kicking off the events will see the GM Spooky randomly visit players to give special quests, which grants items like the Halloween ornament box and more. However, there is a timer on them as all quests need to be completed by November 1st, 2020, or they will disappear from our log and you won't have a second chance to go after them. The developers have also thrown in a set of Halloween mini puzzles for a chance at more rewards if you manage to put your brain to the test and figure them out.

There are some other additions to the game which include having areas covered in Halloween decorations. So yes, you're going to be seeing a lot of Jack O' Lanterns around every village and even in some rural areas of the game. You can read more about the event and the recent update to Black Desert Mobile here, as we have more Halloween stuff below.

The long-awaited PvE Path of Glory returns in Season 2, where players put together teams of 6 classes to defend a castle from an onslaught of enemies. Beating the challenge earns players powerful emblems to upgrade their characters.

Black Desert Mobile extends its partnership with Prime Gaming for the next three months, including new rewards like a tier 5 pet, Abyssal crystal chest and holy vial of light. It's no trick! Get these treats by logging into the special in-game menu tab with your Prime account.