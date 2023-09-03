Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss | Tagged: Black Desert, Land of the Morning Light

Black Desert Mobile Will Receive Latest Expansion This Month

Black Desert Mobile only have a few weeks left to catch up to the rest of the pack, as Land Of The Morning Light drops in late September.

Pearl Abyss confirmed last week that Black Desert Mobile players will finally get Land Of The Morning Light later this month. The publisher revealed that they will be bringing the content over to mobile on September 26, along with several other updates the game has needed for a moment. Which includes the addition of a new character option in the Choryeong class, the return of the Heidel Ball, and more. We got the dev notes below for you to check out, along with three trailers showing off the content to come.

Black Desert Mobile: Land Of The Morning Light

Coming in September, Land of the Morning Light is Black Desert Mobile's biggest expansion to date. The critically acclaimed content introduces a vast region inspired by the Joseon Dynasty, Korea's last dynastic kingdom. Players can take on storybook-like quests based on traditional Korean folklore, explore breathtaking landscapes, and battle fearsome world bosses. The expansion is open to both returning and new players, who can choose Land of the Morning Light as a starting region.

New Choryeong Class

Become an angel of death when Choryeong joins Black Desert Mobile on Tuesday, September 26. Choryeong is the awakened form of Woosa, the deadly Do-wielder hailing from the Land of the Morning Light. Choryeong attacks foes with melee and mid-range abilities and can summon flowers of death to strategically block enemies and unleash explosive damage.

Season Characters Available Now

Launching today, Season Characters offers rapid growth for new and returning Adventurers. Season Characters earn contribution points more quickly than regular characters and can unlock exclusive rewards through Season Pass quests. Complete all quests and level up the exclusive Tuvala Gear pieces to unlock Chaos Gear and Chaos Accessories. Adventurers can only create one Season Character per Family until the server maintenance on Tuesday, September 19.

New Quality Of Life Updates

Pearl Abyss also announced the following improvements to Black Desert Mobile coming Tuesday, September 12.

Simplified Quests: Adventurers can earn daily rewards by completing one Black Spirit Quest and Guild Quest per day, compared to the three Black Spirit Quests and three Guild Quests previously required for the same amount of rewards.

Adventurers can earn daily rewards by completing one Black Spirit Quest and Guild Quest per day, compared to the three Black Spirit Quests and three Guild Quests previously required for the same amount of rewards. Holy Vial Savings: Entering the Hadum and Chaos regions will be easier than ever, as the Holy Vial of Light requirement will be removed for Tier 1 buffs and reduced for Tier 2 and Tier 3 buffs.

Entering the Hadum and Chaos regions will be easier than ever, as the Holy Vial of Light requirement will be removed for Tier 1 buffs and reduced for Tier 2 and Tier 3 buffs. Better Boss Rush: Boss Rush will be improved by giving alternate characters from a player's Family the chance to enter these missions for a set number of times.

Boss Rush will be improved by giving alternate characters from a player's Family the chance to enter these missions for a set number of times. Character Copy: Players can now share contribution points gained from gear or leveling up with an alternate character via the "Character Copy" feature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!