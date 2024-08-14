Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Online Announces PvP 100: The Ultimate PvP Challenge

Black Desert Online has a brand new massive tournament on the way this month with the PvP 100: The Ultimate PvP Challenge

Black Desert Online announces PvP 100: The Ultimate PvP Challenge tournament starting August 31.

Top 100 Arena of Solare players will compete in a series of four unique PvP challenges across three weekends.

Winners will earn exclusive rewards including a custom Championship Belt, 100,000 Pearls, and more.

Watch the live action and discover the top PvP player on Black Desert's official Twitch channel.

Pearl Abyss announced an all-new event coming to Black Desert Online as they will challenge the most elite players with the PvP 100: The Ultimate PvP Challenge. The company will be holding a series of events starting on August 31 among the top 100 ranked players from the Arena of Solare. Those players will compete in four unique challenges spread across three weekends, culminating in the crowning a champion. We have more details below, and the complete set of rules and information can be found on their website.

Black Desert Online – PvP 100: Tournament Schedule & Challenges

To qualify for this tournament, players must be ranked in the Arena of Solare's Top 100 on Wednesday, August 14, by the end of the ranked window. The tournament will feature four rounds of challenges where players must complete and win each round to advance. Losing any round will result in elimination, leading up to the final challenge. Check out the upcoming tournament schedule and the challenges set for each round:

Tournament Period: Saturday, August 31 – Saturday, September 14 Round 1 Tournament: Saturday, August 31 – Challenge: Duel for Spot

Tournament: Saturday, August 31 – Challenge: Duel for Spot Round 2 Tournament: Saturday, September 7 – Challenge: Permadec

Tournament: Saturday, September 7 – Challenge: Permadec Round 3 Tournament: Saturday, September 7 – Challenge: Keep your Friends Close

Tournament: Saturday, September 7 – Challenge: Keep your Friends Close Final Tournament: Saturday, September 14 – Challenge: Final Destination

The rules and details of each round will be announced on the day of the event, and players can tune in and catch all the action live on Black Desert's official Twitch channel. This is a fantastic opportunity for players to watch and discover who stands as the top PvP player in Black Desert Online. Each participant of the tournament will be awarded with 10 Gold Arsha Coins and an in-game event title, PVP 100, with additional rewards set for each challenge. The ultimate winner of the tournament will be awarded a custom-made PVP 100 Championship Belt, 100,000 Pearls, a permanent Glorious Arsha Weapon Skin, 3 Glorious Arena of Arsha Reward Boxes, and a Victor's Diamond Ring. The winner will also earn an exclusive, in-game title as Black Desert Online's PvP 100 Champion.

