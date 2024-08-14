Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert
Black Desert Online Announces PvP 100: The Ultimate PvP Challenge
Black Desert Online has a brand new massive tournament on the way this month with the PvP 100: The Ultimate PvP Challenge
Article Summary
- Black Desert Online announces PvP 100: The Ultimate PvP Challenge tournament starting August 31.
- Top 100 Arena of Solare players will compete in a series of four unique PvP challenges across three weekends.
- Winners will earn exclusive rewards including a custom Championship Belt, 100,000 Pearls, and more.
- Watch the live action and discover the top PvP player on Black Desert's official Twitch channel.
Pearl Abyss announced an all-new event coming to Black Desert Online as they will challenge the most elite players with the PvP 100: The Ultimate PvP Challenge. The company will be holding a series of events starting on August 31 among the top 100 ranked players from the Arena of Solare. Those players will compete in four unique challenges spread across three weekends, culminating in the crowning a champion. We have more details below, and the complete set of rules and information can be found on their website.
Black Desert Online – PvP 100: Tournament Schedule & Challenges
To qualify for this tournament, players must be ranked in the Arena of Solare's Top 100 on Wednesday, August 14, by the end of the ranked window. The tournament will feature four rounds of challenges where players must complete and win each round to advance. Losing any round will result in elimination, leading up to the final challenge. Check out the upcoming tournament schedule and the challenges set for each round:
- Round 1 Tournament: Saturday, August 31 – Challenge: Duel for Spot
- Round 2 Tournament: Saturday, September 7 – Challenge: Permadec
- Round 3 Tournament: Saturday, September 7 – Challenge: Keep your Friends Close
- Final Tournament: Saturday, September 14 – Challenge: Final Destination