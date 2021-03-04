Black Desert Online Celebrates Five Years With New Content Reveals

Pearl Abyss celebrated the fifth anniversary of Black Desert Online by showing off new content coming to the game in a livestream. The game has had a terrific run so far, first on PC becoming a new global MMORPG that people could dive into, then making its way to both consoles and mobile devices. The company has a lot to celebrate making it this far, especially now that they have taken over the full publishing end of the game. The livestream showed off what's on the way by starting with a brand new dungeon called Ataraxion. This will be a co-op dungeon that will come to fruition during the Valencia main questline. The entrance is hidden away in a secret room that you'll have to locate within the Ancient Stone Chamber behind the Ancient Guardian. Once you find it, it's up to you and the party to navigate it without getting lost or killed in various ways.

Ataraxion primarily plays as an open dungeon that allows players to meet other Adventurers on a much grander scale, in case you happen to be alone or wish to aid others. This is one of the unique encounters where parties of friends can meet other groups and cooperate with specialized roles in groups of 3-5 people. A lot of your time here will be spent fighting monsters, solving puzzles, and working together. Hopefully, you can do that will the addition of a new class on the way as they also teased the Sage class, which will be added to the game on March 24th. And you can get some training in with the new Arena of Arsha – Best in Class Championship in-game event on the way. You can check out the entire livestream here.