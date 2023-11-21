Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Unveils New Royal Quests & Thanksgiving Events

Black Desert will be getting a series of events over the Thanksgiving weekend to prepare you for a new update happening on November 29.

Article Summary New Ulukita zone and royal questline arrive in Black Desert on November 29.

Earn Ator's Shoes with two abilities from Darkseekers Retreat.

Arena of Solare updates with full-time practice mode and 3v3 matches.

Thanksgiving events offer raffle, hunt, and rock collecting for rewards until December 6.

Pearl Abyss has a new update arriving in Black Desert this week, as they are giving you a few things to do over Thanksgiving. The devs will be expanding the desert region Ulukita with a third monster zone and a new questline for you to play through, all of which has been filled with royal familial conflict until next Wednesday, November 29. Starting on November 22, however, the team will host a trio of game events with a ton of materials for you to snag in order to prepare for the update. We got the finer details of everything for you below.

FAMILY FEUD IN ULUKITA

Welcome to Ulukita! Dubbed 'Darkseekers Retreat' and located in the southern region of Ulukita, the new zone builds on the previous zones 'The City of the Dead' and the 'Tungrad Ruins.' The zone's central story revolves around the young Prince Bareeds III of Mediah, whom Adventurers previously encountered living under unfortunate circumstances back in 2015! Players will be prompted to investigate the feud between the Prince and the Premier and will experience fierce fighting and an end boss, too.

At the 'Darkseekers Retreat,' Adventurers can obtain the necessary materials for making 'Ator's Shoes', which is the last of the highest-grade armor in Black Desert, following Fallen God's Armor, Labreska's Helmet, and Dahn's Gloves. Adventurers can choose between two abilities for 'Ator's Shoes': damage reduction or evasion. The new Ulukita zone is recommended for Adventurers with 310 AP/420 DP (Attack Power, Defensive Power) or above. The main questline is fully voice-acted and features illustration-style cutscenes like those in Land of the Morning Light.

PUNCH YOUR FRIENDS IN ARENA OF SOLARE

The PvP portion of the update introduces a full-time practice mode for the PvP Arena of Solare and a 3v3 match type for Ranked or Practice matches. The new invite-only Custom Mode enables players to set up their own teams, including the ability to turn off matchmaking. Adventurers can swing away at each other with new fervor to hone combat skills while earning goods and rewards, such as silver and pearls.

THANKSGIVING, ROCKS OF ABUNDANCE, AND FLUTTERING HEARTS EVENTS BEGIN

Black Desert Adventurers can engage in three different holiday events for fun and rewards running until December 6th!:

Thousand Hearts Flutter Event: Through Wednesday, December 6, Adventurers can obtain 'Daring Calpheon Seals' by simply logging in for 30 to 120 minutes every day in this pre-Calpheon Ball event. These items can be used to enter an instant raffle to obtain valuable items. For those who do not win items, players can get 'Inspiring Calpheon Coins' (100% chance), exchangeable for various rewards such as the vaunted J's Hammer of Loyalty! Either way, players win.

Thanksgiving Hunt: Players can enter the two-week Thanksgiving hunting event (beginning Wednesday, November 22 through Wednesday, December 6) to shoot the troublesome "Targargo" ('king turkey') and earn the Blessing of Abundance Buff and Turkey Feathers. The latter can be exchanged for Dream Horse awakening materials at Velia.

Rock Collecting: During that same two-week period, while hunting, gathering, and fishing, players can collect "Rocks of Abundance". Based on the cumulative number of Rocks of Abundance obtained across all regions, Adventurers will be rewarded valuable items such as Shakatu's Splendid Box, 500 Cron Stones, and Exciting Adventure Outfit Box.

