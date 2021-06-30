Black Geyser Is Headed For Early Access This August

GrapeOcean Technologies and V Publishing revealed this week they'll be releasing Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness into Early Access. The game has been in development for a little while as they're trying to put a new spin on the classic RPG. The game will have you recruiting other characters with unique personalities and traits to roam across a fantasy world ravaged by civil war and a mysterious curse of greed. Depending on what you do, it will determine the fate of all who live within the Kingdom of Isilmerald. You can find out more below as the game will drop into Early Access on August 29th, 2021.

Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness. Explore a land plagued by war, pestilence and mysterious abductions, and uncover the hidden legacy of your birth. Recruit powerful allies to your cause; achieve your goals through sorcery, stealth, a silver tongue or brute force; and discover the truth of the Black Geyser. Developed by a small indie team and inspired by cRPG classics like Baldur's Gate and Icewind Dale, Black Geyser features challenging real time tactical combat with pause, deep lore and memorable companions, all set in a sprawling, unique fantasy world.

Black Geyser is set in Yerengal, a world where dark gods have brought nothing but venality and greed. For centuries, the Devil-god Rothgor has spread fear and terror, waging war upon the mortal races. Eventually banished, the nation of Isilmerald has enjoyed a time of peace and prosperity. Yet discontent has begun to fester once more, and a bloody civil war is brewing between the capital Isilbright and the wealthy mining town of Deron-Guld. Choose from 5 playable races (Human, Dwarf, Elf, Feldegug and Rillow) and 13 unique classes from 4 class groups (Priest, Outlaw, Warrior, and Wizard). Watch combat play out in real time with the option to pause the action and issue new orders when needed. Control the battlefield using dozens of spells and skills, all while customising your party with a wide range of weapons, armors and items.