Black Lantern Collective Reveals Ten Games In Production

Ted Hentschke, who previously worked for DreadXP and Critical Reflex, unveiled a new indie game publishing label called Black Lantern Collective. The new company is aiming to release a catalog of titles that are either horror or revolve around horror as a genre, as they look to "leverage the passion and expertise of established horror savants to bring a curated collection of chills, thrills, and unease to the freaky masses." As part of the launch of the company, they unveiled ten new games they are aiming to publish soon, as we have details for all of them for you here.

Black Lantern Collective Lineup

Caput Mortum — Developed by WildArts Games: Caput Mortum is a short first-person horror experience inspired by retro 3D dungeon crawlers and survival horror games. Delve into a tower of forgotten nightmares, where every step could be your last. Overcome horrors from beyond death and unlock the secrets of forbidden knowledge.

— Developed by WildArts Games: Caput Mortum is a short first-person horror experience inspired by retro 3D dungeon crawlers and survival horror games. Delve into a tower of forgotten nightmares, where every step could be your last. Overcome horrors from beyond death and unlock the secrets of forbidden knowledge. Children of Saturn — Developed by Boie & Shoray: Impending societal collapse meets home movies. CHILDREN OF SATURN is an ode to lost generations. Experience the end times through the VHS lens of those who have to live in it. A first-person narrative adventure about tagging billboards and watching your house burn down.

— Developed by Boie & Shoray: Impending societal collapse meets home movies. CHILDREN OF SATURN is an ode to lost generations. Experience the end times through the VHS lens of those who have to live in it. A first-person narrative adventure about tagging billboards and watching your house burn down. Dead Finger Dice: A Billionaire Killing Game — Developed by Rocket Adrift: Play a sinister game of poker dice against blood-thirsty demon billionaires in this rogue-like dice builder. Find a way to win several rounds of a sadistic poker dice game that the elites have concocted on their luxury mega yacht. Will you be able to break the cycle, or will the body count keep rising?

— Developed by Rocket Adrift: Play a sinister game of poker dice against blood-thirsty demon billionaires in this rogue-like dice builder. Find a way to win several rounds of a sadistic poker dice game that the elites have concocted on their luxury mega yacht. Will you be able to break the cycle, or will the body count keep rising? Muffles' Life Sentence — Developed by BossyPino and Nomad: Take back your identity in Muffles' Life Sentence: a darkly quirky RPG set in a prison where inmates are remade to match their crimes. Unlock new faces and use their abilities in deckbuilding card combat without grinding or random encounters. Interact with a colorful cast of absurd criminal monsters and find out who you are.

— Developed by BossyPino and Nomad: Take back your identity in Muffles' Life Sentence: a darkly quirky RPG set in a prison where inmates are remade to match their crimes. Unlock new faces and use their abilities in deckbuilding card combat without grinding or random encounters. Interact with a colorful cast of absurd criminal monsters and find out who you are. Nightmare H o use — Developed by We Create Stuff: Welcome back to Nightmare House. Delve into an action-packed, first-person horror experience based on the legendary Half-Life 2 horror mod Nightmare House 2. Use your trusty axe to solve puzzles and slaughter enemies in visceral melee combat while piecing together Emily's forgotten memories. Don't be afraid. You're not alone.

— Developed by We Create Stuff: Welcome back to Nightmare House. Delve into an action-packed, first-person horror experience based on the legendary Half-Life 2 horror mod Nightmare House 2. Use your trusty axe to solve puzzles and slaughter enemies in visceral melee combat while piecing together Emily's forgotten memories. Don't be afraid. You're not alone. No Players Online — Developed by Beeswax Games: No Players Online is a narrative-driven horror shooter. Traverse the digital wasteland of a shooter game long-abandoned. Delve deep into a fully realized faux-90s desktop environment. Download games from an obscure games forum, search through files left by the previous owner and peel away the digital layers to uncover the conspiracy of the mysterious capture-the-flag game.

— Developed by Beeswax Games: No Players Online is a narrative-driven horror shooter. Traverse the digital wasteland of a shooter game long-abandoned. Delve deep into a fully realized faux-90s desktop environment. Download games from an obscure games forum, search through files left by the previous owner and peel away the digital layers to uncover the conspiracy of the mysterious capture-the-flag game. Soviet Spooky Tales: Green Eyes — Developed by Fishnauts: Immerse yourself in the Soviet era of 1986 during the "Perestroika," five years before the fall of the USSR. SOVIET SPOOKY TALES: Green Eyes is a nonlinear pixel art visual novel set in the 1980s Soviet Union, inspired by Soviet children's spooky stories.

— Developed by Fishnauts: Immerse yourself in the Soviet era of 1986 during the "Perestroika," five years before the fall of the USSR. SOVIET SPOOKY TALES: Green Eyes is a nonlinear pixel art visual novel set in the 1980s Soviet Union, inspired by Soviet children's spooky stories. Sucker for Love: Crush Landing! — Developed by AkaBaka: Put the 'love' in 'Lovecraftian horror!' When a captivating comet named Hheily crashes into your apartment, you are drawn into an interplanetary conflict between light and dark. Feed Hheily's fire to save the world in this horror-comedy visual novel… and maybe even win a smooch!

— Developed by AkaBaka: Put the 'love' in 'Lovecraftian horror!' When a captivating comet named Hheily crashes into your apartment, you are drawn into an interplanetary conflict between light and dark. Feed Hheily's fire to save the world in this horror-comedy visual novel… and maybe even win a smooch! Three Shots Left — Developed by Alex Hetherington, Dawid "Sugared" Szarek, Piotr Kwiecień, and Hubert Kolba: Slow-burn retro horror set in the English countryside. It's six months into the apocalypse, and you've settled into a lonely routine. One night, a mysterious stranger contacts you over the radio with a suspicious offer. Explore a first-person shooter with limited combat and difficult choices. How will you survive with… 3 Shots Left?

— Developed by Alex Hetherington, Dawid "Sugared" Szarek, Piotr Kwiecień, and Hubert Kolba: Slow-burn retro horror set in the English countryside. It's six months into the apocalypse, and you've settled into a lonely routine. One night, a mysterious stranger contacts you over the radio with a suspicious offer. Explore a first-person shooter with limited combat and difficult choices. How will you survive with… 3 Shots Left? White Line Fever — Developed by Blast Furnace Games: New tires. A full tank of gas. You could drive all night, but it's already in the car with you. White Line Fever is a first-person survival horror game experienced from behind the wheel of a one-stroke beater. Keep your eyes on the road and fulfill your passenger's requests; after all, it's dangerous to drive at night.

