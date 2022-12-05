Blacktail Drops New Trailer Ahead Of December Release

Focus Entertainment has released a brand new trailer for Blacktail, showing off more of the game before it's released next week. Developed by The Parasight, you're basically taking on the legend of Baba Yaga as you become the young girl accused of witchcraft before she became the legendary witch of the swamps. This latest trailer gives you a better look at the story and some of the gameplay, albeit brief, as they only give you 30 seconds worth. Enjoy the trailer below as it will release for PC and consoles on December 15th, 2022.

"Become the guardian of the woods or the terror nightmares are made of. Forge the legend of Baba Yaga and live out its origins in Blacktail, a one-of-a-kind blend of intense archery combat, magic and dark storytelling set in a vibrant fairy tale world. You play as Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from her medieval settlement following the mysterious disappearance of her twin sister and life-long protector Zora. When living memories of your past return as foul, walking spirits, you are left with no other option than to hunt them down in hopes of unraveling your own mystery. Track them down with your trusty bow, crafting arrows and potions while gathering materials to survive in the ominous woods. Engage in thrilling fights against mighty bosses as you unearth hidden treasures and collect lost recipes to improve your abilities and shape your play style."

Decide the fate of the land and its inhabitants, and witness the impact of your decisions on your skills through Blacktail's Morality system.

Track down elusive spirits with your trusty bow and gauntlet, and engage in thrilling boss fights.

Craft arrows and potions, hunt wild game, and gather resources to survive in the ominous woods.

Find hidden treasures to learn more about your surroundings and history.

Collect lost recipes and brew elixirs to improve your abilities and shape your playstyle.