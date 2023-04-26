Alien: The Roleplaying Game Reveals Building Better Worlds Expansion Free League Publishing has a new Alien: The Roleplaying Game expansion on the way called Building Better Worlds.

Free League Publishing has revealed an all-new expansion coming to Alien: The Roleplaying Game with the reveal of Building Better Worlds. This all-new addition to the game will bring about a darker region of space to the game as you will be given a chance to try and colonize lifeless moons around a gas-giant planet. But not everything in this region is as it seems, as danger lurks around every corner from the Xenomorphs who inhabit this region of space. You can currently pre-order the book for $40 with the release happening later this Summer.

"All the wonder and danger of the stars is yours—if you can just wipe the grime off your face and dig the dirt out from under your fingernails first. Airless moons circle swirling gas giants, eager to be transformed into tomorrow's paradise. Dark ancient mysteries wait to be unearthed beneath a millennium of debris. Searing solar flares boil your flesh and blacken your bones as you harness their power to light a hundred worlds. Long-lost mysteries lie entombed in the frozen hearts of icy comets. Unstable tectonic plates shift to drown iridium mines in scalding lava. Even the truth of humanity's origins awaits you out there, orbiting some dying star. And out there amongst it all is something truly horrifying—something that nature never intended. Something alien. Alien RPG: Building Better Worlds is a complete campaign module, giving you all the tools needed to run a full open-world campaign as a pioneering explorer or colonist."