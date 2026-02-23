Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anotherindie, Blade of Wiz, Cube of Cube

Blade of Wiz Releases Free Demo for Steam Next Fest

Fight your way through tons of enemies while being teathered to a cat familiar in Blade of Wiz, which has a free demo out now

Article Summary Blade of Wiz demo available free during Steam Next Fest until March 2—try the action roguelite now.

Play as Sera, a knight bound to a spectral cat, mastering a unique dual-soul combat system.

Experiment with 20+ weapons, 50 crests, 6 elements, and 108 blessings for endless build variety.

Enjoy anime-inspired pixel art, deep roguelite progression, and cat transformations in every run.

Indie game developer Cube of Cube and publisher Anotherindie have released a free demo this week for Blade of Wiz. This is an action roguelite title where you are bound to a familiar cat, as you fight enemies in a dual-soul symbiote combat system. The demo will give you a level of the game to fight through as you experiment with weapons, cards, and combat choices along the way. We have more details and the trailer here as the demo will be available through March 2 as part of Steam Next Fest.

Blade of Wiz

Blade of Wiz is an action roguelite set in a cursed city. Players control Sera, a disgraced knight bound to a spectral black cat. Combat blends responsive hack-and-slash mechanics with a unique dual-soul system: players directly control Sera's swordplay while commanding the cat spirit to unleash magical abilities. Presented in vibrant anime-inspired pixel art, Blade of Wiz explores the fragile bond between a warrior and the creature that damned her— and may yet save her.

Responsive Action Hack and Slash: Precision is the foundation. Sera's controls are tight and responsive across melee, ranged, and magic combat styles, with dodge mechanics and positioning that reward skill over button-mashing.

Precision is the foundation. Sera's controls are tight and responsive across melee, ranged, and magic combat styles, with dodge mechanics and positioning that reward skill over button-mashing. Spectral Cat Transformations: Equip two of 12 unique abilities that transform the cat into devastating forms: giant claws, crushing walls, void rifts, and more. Each changes how you approach combat.

Deep Build Variety: 20+ weapons, 50 crests, 6 elemental systems, and 108 blessings ensure no two runs play the same. Experiment with synergies, discover broken combos, adapt to each challenge.

Roguelite Progression: Death sends you back to camp, where new upgrades await. Plan your route through the imperial city, balancing risk and reward as the city grows more hostile.

Anime-inspired: Vibrant pixel art brings elemental effects and cat transformations to life, with story beats told through dynamic comic panels that frame Sera and the cat's uneasy bond.

Demo vs. Full Game: The Next Fest demo is a vertical slice of the full experience. The complete game promises 10+ hours across three chapters, additional weapons and abilities, new characters, and a deeper exploration of the curse binding Sera and the cat spirit.

