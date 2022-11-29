Blade Runner – The Roleplaying Game To Release December 13th

Free League Publishing announced this morning that they would officially release Blade Runner – The Roleplaying Game on December 13th. After having a successful Kickstarter campaign and promoting the game for the majority of 2022, we're finally getting the Core Rules book, as well as the Starter Set, which comes with a ton of materials for those who really want to get a game rolling with everything you could ever need. More content is set to come out for it in 20-23, but for now, these are the basics on which you can get a campaign set up. We got more info below as you can pre-order both items via their website.

"Set in the year 2037, your adventure begins shortly after the Wallace Corporation debuts the new Nexus-9 Replicants on Earth. You are a Blade Runner of the Los Angeles Police Department's Rep-Detect Unit. It's your job to delve down the darkest alleys, strut through City Hall, and see enough stains on every soul and scumbag to spot one from meters away. It doesn't matter if inside you is a soul or synthetics. Because when you pull that blaster, you're nothing but a Blade Runner. The closest thing this city's got to a fighting chance. And you've got a job to do. Other than that, it's just a normal day on the force, so get to work and grab some noodles on the way. That stack of cases won't crack itself. It's a shame you won't live long enough to solve them all. But then again, who does? Beyond the core casework, the game showcases the key themes of Blade Runner – sci-fi action, corporate intrigue, existential character drama, and moral conflict."

"The rules of the game are based on the acclaimed Year Zero Engine, used in award-winning games such as the official Alien RPG, Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying, Tales From the Loop, and Forbidden Lands, but further developed and uniquely tailored for the world of Blade Runner. Tomas Härenstam, Free League co-founder and lead game designer of the Alien RPG, fills the same role for the Blade Runner RPG. Original artwork comes from lead Alien RPG artist Martin Grip, with Joe LeFavi of Genuine Entertainment is serving as the lead setting writer, brand manager, and producer on the game series."