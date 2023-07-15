Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: blade runner, TTRPG

Blade Runner TTRPG Announces Two New Expansions

Free League Publishing confirmed Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game will be getting two new expansions later this year.

Free League Publishing revealed this week they have two new expansions on the way later this year for Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game. The team revealed that they will be releasing the Fiery Angels deluxe case file module as well as they and the Replicant Rebellion sourcebook. The first to be released sometime between Q3-Q4 2023 (available for pre-order), while the second will be coming out in early 2024. We got more info on both for you below.

Case File #2: Fiery Angels ($35)

Following the same deluxe format and packaging as the award-winning Case File #01: Electric Dreams, included in the Blade Runner RPG Starter Set, Case File #02: Fiery Angels is a boxed set featuring a new thrilling investigative scenario and a host of in-world handouts, photos, maps and more. This new investigation starts off with the Blade Runners assigned to question a suspect arrested while trying to infiltrate the Wallace Corporation Memory Vaults. The case leads the team down a perilous path that explores the boundaries of Replicant technology and its consequences. The player characters need to contend with an array of physical, mental, and moral challenges. Though Fiery Angels is a stand-alone adventure, users who have played Case File 01: Electric Dreams will experience a continuation of story elements from that narrative.

A beautifully illustrated and detailed scenario book with locations, characters, events, and leads to follow.

A manila envelope containing around 20 handouts, including a variety of in-world artifacts and Esper photos.

Half a dozen full-color, double-sided maps.

Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game – Replicant Rebellion ($50)

Replicant Rebellion expands the scope of the core game, allowing players to join the ranks of the Replicant underground in the Los Angeles of 2037. The characters are an independent cell loosely organized under Freysa Sadeghpour's leadership, and undertake a variety of operations – from helping fugitive Nexus-8 Replicants elude capture to sabotaging installations of the Replicant industry.

An overview of the history and organization of the Replicant underground, charting its presence throughout the Blade Runner timeline.

Detailed guidelines on how to play a Replicant underground campaign, including several new player character archetypes.

Half a dozen complete Operations (i.e., complete adventures) to play for a cell in the Replicant underground.

