Blade & Soul NEO Announced For PC Release in 2025

NCSOFT surprised people with the announcement of Blade & Soul NEO, a modern reinterpretation, set to be released later this year

Article Summary Blade & Soul NEO revamps graphics and animations for a modern experience using Unreal Engine 4 technology.

Experience unique martial arts combat with skill-based combos, counters, and flexible roles.

New features include Infinite Windwalk for limitless exploration and deep character customization.

Engage in competitive PvP battles, from field and faction combat to organized 6v6 battlegrounds.

NCSOFT made a bit of a surprise announcement today with the reveal of Blade & Soul NEO, a new-ish title in the series, set to come out this year. This is actually the main game people already know, but it is being presented as "a modern reinterpretation" with several improvements and upgrades as you relive the original story from their Wuxia-themed fantasy world. We have more info below as they are taking pre-registrations on their website, but no official date has been set.

Remastered Graphics and Animations: NCSOFT 's graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit.

's graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit. Unique Action-Based Combat: Blade & Soul NEO's action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system.

Blade & Soul NEO's action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system. New Customized Combat: Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one's own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn 'Skill Books' with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques.

Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one's own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn 'Skill Books' with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques. Infinite Windwalk and Limitless Exploration: Obtainable from the start, "Infinite Windwalk," once limited to a stamina bar, is now infinite ! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation.

Obtainable from the start, "Infinite Windwalk," once limited to a stamina bar, is ! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation. Deep Character Creation Tool: Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players.

Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players. Competitive PvP: Dungeon Raids: Blade & Soul NEO players can engage in numerous different PVP activities ranging from Field Combat to Faction Combat to organized 6v6 battlegrounds.

