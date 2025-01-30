Posted in: Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Blade & Soul NEO

Blade & Soul NEO Arrives This February On PC For Free

Blade & Soul NEO confirmed its release date for late February, as the remastered MMORPG will be released for free on PC via Steam

Article Summary Blade & Soul NEO launches free on PC via Steam on February 25, 2025.

Experience remastered graphics with enhanced textures and Unreal Engine 4.

Engage in unique action-based combat with skill-based customizable techniques.

Explore with Infinite Windwalk and deep character creation tools.

NCSOFT has confirmed that the remaster of their MMORPG, Blade & Soul NEO, will be released for free on PC next month. The team released a new video, which you can check out above, showing off a roadmap of content to come, along with the release date of February 25, 2025. The game will be totally free for players to download on Steam, as they are offering up a pre-download and a chance to create your character ahead of launch.

Blade & Soul NEO

Remastered Graphics and Animations: NCSOFT 's graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit.

's graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit. Unique Action-Based Combat: Blade & Soul NEO's action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system.

Blade & Soul NEO's action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system. New Customized Combat: Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one's own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn 'Skill Books' with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques.

Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one's own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn 'Skill Books' with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques. Infinite Windwalk and Limitless Exploration: Obtainable from the start, "Infinite Windwalk," once limited to a stamina bar, is now infinite! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation.

Obtainable from the start, "Infinite Windwalk," once limited to a stamina bar, is now infinite! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation. Deep Character Creation Tool: Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players.

Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players. Competitive PvP: Dungeon Raids: Blade & Soul NEO players can engage in numerous different PVP activities ranging from Field Combat to Faction Combat to organized 6v6 battlegrounds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!