Canterbury Classics To Publish World Of Warcraft Illustrated Novels

Canterbury Classics will be releasing a new set of illustrated novels from the canon of World Of Warcraft this month. The game by itself has a ton of lore that can be explored and has a deep-seated fanbase when it comes to novels. But this one is a unique experience as you're getting a full novel containing two stories in a single book, complete with a set of illustrations to help bring the book to life. A lot of which looks like it was concept art or designs found in different forms. The full title of this book is World Of Warcraft: Rise Of The Horde & Lord Of The Clans: The Illustrated Novels.

Longtime Warcraft fans will immediately recognize those titles as Lord Of The Clans has established lore about the game long before WoW we even a concept. While Rise Of The Horde continued the story of Thrall and his epic journey to save both the Horde and Azeroth. To have them will full illustrations as we near the first book's 20th anniversary is a must-have for fans of the franchise. The book will officially be released on October 20th, 2020, and will sell for about $25 depending on which retailer you go through. Here's a brief synopsis about the book.

Enter the fantastical world of the Alliance and the Horde with these two World of Warcraft stories by Christie Golden. Learn about the Orc Thrall's rise to power in Lord of the Clans, and then follow him through the history of how the Horde came to be in Rise of the Horde. This beautifully bound book is a must-have for any World of Warcraft fan and will be a treasured addition to any gaming library.