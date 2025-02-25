Posted in: Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Blade & Soul NEO

Blade & Soul NEO Has Released New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Blade & Soul NEO, along with a special showcase video, as the game has been released

Article Summary Blade & Soul NEO launch trailer reveals stunning remastered graphics and animations.

Experience unique action-based combat with skill combos like a martial artist in Blade & Soul NEO.

Customize your fighting style with unique Skill Books and battle endlessly with Infinite Windwalk.

Engage in competitive PvP and dungeon raids with Blade & Soul NEO's diverse game modes.

NCSOFT has released a brand new launch trailer for their MMORPG Blade & Soul NEO, which has officially been released today. The trailer basically serves as a final sizzle reel for the game, showing off many of the improvements they made to this edition of the title. Along with the trailer, the team also released a special showcase video, which we have for you down at the bottom, with 20 minutes of content about the game. Have fun playing it and checking out the videos!

Blade & Soul NEO

Remastered Graphics and Animations: NCSOFT 's graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit.

's graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit. Unique Action-Based Combat: Blade & Soul NEO's action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system.

Blade & Soul NEO's action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system. New Customized Combat: Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one's own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn 'Skill Books' with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques.

Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one's own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn 'Skill Books' with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques. Infinite Windwalk and Limitless Exploration: Obtainable from the start, "Infinite Windwalk," once limited to a stamina bar, is now infinite! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation.

Obtainable from the start, "Infinite Windwalk," once limited to a stamina bar, is now infinite! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation. Deep Character Creation Tool: Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players.

Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players. Competitive PvP: Dungeon Raids: Blade & Soul NEO players can engage in numerous different PVP activities ranging from Field Combat to Faction Combat to organized 6v6 battlegrounds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!