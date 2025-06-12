Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bipedal Dog, Blast Rush LS, indie.io

Blast Rush LS Confirmed For Nintendo Switch Next Week

The arcade-style shoot-em-up Blast Rush LS is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as the game will be released for the console next week

Article Summary Blast Rush LS, an arcade-style shoot-em-up, launches on Nintendo Switch via the eShop next week.

Features infinite bombs, nine explosive options, and intense enemy waves for nonstop arcade action.

Includes Standard, Endurance, and 2-Minute modes for high-score chasing and replayable fun.

Offers classic 16-bit pixel art, chiptune soundtrack, and bonus Library with original Blast Rush and extras.

Indie game developer Bipedal Dog and publisher indie.io have provided a release date for Blast Rush LS for the Nintendo Switch. The classic arcade-style shoot-em-up incorporated old-school looks and design with modern mechanics to give you a fun title that will also take you back a couple of decades. We have more details about the game here as it will be released via the eShop on June 19.

Blast Rush LS

Blast Rush LS is an enhanced console edition of the original mobile game Blast Rush, a quick-hit 2D shoot-em-up that flips the bullet hell formula on its head; instead of giving players a limited stash of bombs to use in emergencies, Blast Rush LS lets them unleash an infinite supply. Players are encouraged to go all-in on destruction, using bombs as their primary weapon to blow through relentless waves of enemies in fast, satisfying bursts of action. Each ship comes equipped with three types of bombs, offering a total of nine distinct explosive options. Combined with additional mechanics like a sideswipe gust attack and time-slowing Hyperdodge, players have a wide range of tools for surviving the chaos and chasing the leaderboard.

The game's enemy formations prioritize spectacle and density, with dozens of drones flooding the screen in twisting patterns that challenge players to be both aggressive and strategic. Blast Rush LS features a "Standard" mode with over 40 handcrafted levels, an "Endurance" mode where players tackle randomized levels, and "2-Minute" variants of each for additional high-score hunting. To match its classic arcade inspiration, Blast Rush LS sports a clean 16-bit-style pixel art aesthetic and a pulse-pounding chiptune soundtrack.

The original version of Blast Rush is also included as a fully playable mode, preserved as part of the package for historical completeness. For those extra curious about the game's origins, players can explore a bonus-packed Library that includes development notes, concept pixel art, a full music player, and more behind-the-scenes content. Blast Rush LS is designed to deliver fast, replayable fun—whether you're dropping in for a few minutes or aiming for the top of the scoreboard. It's a sharp, explosive love letter to arcade shooters with a modern design twist.

