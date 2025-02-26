Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: bleach, Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls, Tamcosft

Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls Releases New Opening Movie Video

Check out the latest video released for Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls, as Bandai Namco shows off the opening movie to the fighting game

Bandai Namco and developer Tamcosft released a new video today for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, this time showing off the opening movie to the game. This is straight-up a disco boogie intro that you would expect from an anime video game, as they show off a lot of the characters to a light-hearted beat. Complete with allusions to the main series, so they reference the story but don't actually tell people not in the know what's going on. Enjoy the two-minute opening movie above as the game arrives on March 21 for PC and consoles.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, players can engage in thrilling, action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise, including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Players can use each character's moves, or Zanpakuto action, to knock down their opponent's reishi in a 1-v-1 action battle, reducing their konpaku, or overall health bar. After damaging their opponent, players can unleash key combos to destroy multiple konpaku and turn the tide of battle. Accumulate Fighting Spirit while attacking to enter an awakened state and unleash a special move.

Unleash Your Sword: Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character's unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies.

Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character's unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies. Defeat Enemies with a Single Strike: In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for your opponent. Change the situation dramatically with the swing of your blade!

In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for your opponent. Change the situation dramatically with the swing of your blade! Reverse Fate and Awaken Your Power: The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become. Overturn the tide of battle and unlock new forms and new blades in the heat of battle to bring victory from the edge of defeat!

