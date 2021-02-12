Gamestop Holding Annual President's Day Sale February 13th-15th

GameStop, one of the leading retailers of video games and video game accessories, collectibles, toys, and apparel, has announced the dates for their annual President's Day sale. This sale will be conducted from February 13th through February 15th, and feature many hit items for your purchasing pleasure.

From the announcement:

This weekend, GameStop is celebrating its annual President's Day Sale (Feb. 13-15) where customers can save incredible savings across pre-owned software, accessories and hardware. And for the collector, GameStop is rolling out deals on Funko POP! and select action figures, including statues and replicas. Here's a high-level breakdown of some of the best offers: Buy 2 Get 1 Free on Any Pre-Owned Game (2/13 – 2/15)

Get $50 Extra Credit when you trade your PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One console (2/11 – 2/15)

Buy 3 Get 1 Free on All $11.99 Funko POP!

Furthermore, according to the announcement, GameStop will be giving away $20 and $30 gift cards for the purchase of specific items.

GameStop will have online only deals where customers can buy select products and receive $20 or $30 gift cards for items such as: XB One @Play AC Power Adapter – Regularly $49.99 ($20 Gift Card)

P-Series Wired Gaming Headset – Regularly $49.99 ($20 Gift Card)

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless – Regularly $49.99 ($20 Gift Card)

Guild Edition PC Holiday Bundle – Regularly $99. ($30 Gift Card)

So far, these are all of the known details about this GameStop sale. More will certainly come to light tomorrow, when the sale officially starts on February 13th. The one day between the publishing of this article and the opening of said sale gives you plenty of time to think about what you'd like to "stock" up with for this event (and no, we were not prompted by anyone to make that pun)! What do you think of this sale's prospects? Let us know in the comments below!