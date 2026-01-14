Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Folklore Hunter, Liquid Donkey Games

Folklore Hunter Drops Free Demo Ahead of Full Launch

You can play a new free demo of the game Folklore Hunter showing off the latest build ahead of the game's full launch this month

Article Summary Folklore Hunter releases a new free demo ahead of its full Version 1.0 launch this month on Steam.

Experience co-op urban legend hunting in handcrafted environments filled with puzzles and mysteries.

Strategize with friends using traps, cameras, and resources to survive each supernatural hunt.

Randomized hunts and contracts keep gameplay fresh, challenging even the most skilled hunters.

Indie game developer and publisher Liquid Donkey Games dropped a new free demo of the game Folklore Hunter this week. The co-op urban legend hunting survival game has been in Early Access for a while now, but this demo gives players a chance to experience a free take of the current build ahead of the Version 1.0 launch. Which, by the way, will officially happen on January 30.

Folklore Hunter

Hunt through abandoned campsites, old watchtowers, cabins and cave systems. Explore in any direction you choose and survey the landscape to gain an upper hand in your hunts, for it might be wise to diverge from the beaten path… Play hunts and take contracts together with full online multiplayer co-op with an unlimited number of friends. Gather your hunting party, strategize together, and unlock the secrets of the forest with your friends. Traps and cameras are a vital part of a supernatural hunter's arsenal. Place them whenever, wherever, and however you like in order to have eyes anywhere on the map. But be careful, you never know what might be looking at you on the other end.

Each hunt has its own fully handcrafted environment and story to tell. Discover clues, follow maps, solve puzzles, and survive harsh environments all while uncovering unspoken mysteries. Scavenge for extra ammo, cameras, traps, meat, and other helpful resources to assist with the hunt. An expert hunter will find a way to get the job done with the options presented to them. Take what you have learned and gathered, then head back to the Fortress, where you can unlock and purchase new gear to help you in the next hunt. Be careful though, if you die in a hunt, you don't always bring everything back…

Even after discovering all the creatures Folklore Hunter has to offer, there is always someone out there willing to hire expert hunters for new jobs! Take a contract from the notice board at the Fortress and complete a randomized hunt where no two expeditions are the same. Only the greatest supernatural hunters will stand a chance of slaying the beast. Many have tried, many have failed. You will need to use all your stops to win this battle of wills. Hunt smart.

