Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Reveals Multiple Characters In New Teasers

Bandai Namco have several small teaser trailers out now for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, as they revealed more characters on the roster

Bandai Namco has released several new teaser trailers for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, as they show off more of the characters being added to the game. Four new trailers were released last week, providing a somewhat proper introduction to Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Byakuya Kuchiki. We have all four trailers for you here to check out, as we're still waiting for the company to give us a proper release date for this title.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, players can engage in thrilling, action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise, including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Players can use each character's moves, or Zanpakuto action, to knock down their opponent's reishi in a 1-v-1 action battle, reducing their konpaku, or overall health bar. After damaging their opponent, players can unleash key combos to destroy multiple konpaku and turn the tide of battle. Accumulate Fighting Spirit while attacking to enter an awakened state and unleash a special move.

Unleash Your Sword: Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character's unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies.

Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character's unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies. Defeat Enemies with a Single Strike: In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for your opponent. Change the situation dramatically with the swing of your blade!

In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for your opponent. Change the situation dramatically with the swing of your blade! Reverse Fate and Awaken Your Power: The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become. Overturn the tide of battle and unlock new forms and new blades in the heat of battle to bring victory from the edge of defeat!

