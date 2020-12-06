Bless Unleashed Is Getting A Closed Beta In January

NEOWIZ revealed this past week that Bless Unleashed will finally get a PC closed beta on Steam next month. The team has started taking pre-registrations on their website which will go all the way until January 5th, 2021. Keys will start going out on the 10th, followed by a download period on the 11th so that you can prep the game, and the official run lasting from January 14th-18th. The team has been making many changes to the game and are prepping to do some of the next rounds of testing through this beta, which will help them improve the game while also giving you a look at what's to come in advance. You can read more about the game below and best of luck to all of you on getting in on the beta.

Explore the massive and lively world with your allies and friends. Or embark on an epic adventure alone and push your limits. From the weapons you wield to the skills you unlock, you have full control of your character's development and actions. Every choice you make in the world of Bless will shape your story. So forge your destiny and make your adventure go down in history. Vast and diverse landscapes teeming with life await you. From the peaceful and beautiful forests of the Ribus Federation to the treacherous Uncharted Regions, immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscapes. The more you explore, the more stories you'll encounter and experience. With the world still recovering from the disaster caused by the humans, the otherworldly Daimon lies in wait for a chance to strike again. Endure and persevere through the destruction and massacres committed by the long-time conspirators and defend yourself from their threats with the support of the gods in Bless Unleashed.