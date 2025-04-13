Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blight Night, Famous Games

Blight Night Scheduled For Steam Release Near Month's End

The new retro survival horror game Blight Night has a release date, as the team confirmed it will be released near end of April

Article Summary Blight Night offers a chilling retro horror experience with a VHS-era style set in 1986 West Texas.

Navigate empty streets, solve puzzles, and uncover a mystery in Golden Springs after a devastating outbreak.

Experience dynamic shadows as light becomes your crucial ally against lurking dangers in the dark.

A haunting 80s-themed soundtrack enhances the eerie atmosphere of this survival horror adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Famous Games have confirmed the release date for their new horror game, Blight Night. This is a new survival horror game with a retro feeling to it, as you are thrown back into the VHS era of the '80s. You find yourself in a once-thriving town that has gone dead silent and no one seems to know why. All you really know is that while it may look quiet, you are definitely not alone. Enjoy the trailer and the info from the devs as the game launches on April 29, 2025.

Blight Night

West Texas, 1986. Golden Springs was once a quiet town but now stands empty. A supposed outbreak has wiped out humanity, leaving Sonny Barstow to navigate the horrors of its aftermath. But something is wrong. The streets are too quiet and shadows… they move when you aren't looking. An homage to the golden age of VHS horror, Blight Night perfectly blends eerie exploration, intricate puzzles, and third-person action into a haunting experience. It's not just about survival—it's about uncovering a mystery that was never meant to be found.

A Living 80s Horror Experience: Relive the dread of 80s horror films with a menacing word where tension lurks inside and out of frame.

Relive the dread of 80s horror films with a menacing word where tension lurks inside and out of frame. Explore, Solve, and Survive: Navigate decayed buildings, uncover cryptic messages, and solve intricate puzzles to piece together the truth drenched in utter darkness.

Navigate decayed buildings, uncover cryptic messages, and solve intricate puzzles to piece together the truth drenched in utter darkness. The Shadows Work Against You: Light is your only ally. The deeper and longer you stay in the darkness, the closer something gets.

Light is your only ally. The deeper and longer you stay in the darkness, the closer gets. Hidden Treasures & Upgrades: Search abandoned buildings for hidden treasures, weapon upgrades, and secrets that reward those who dare to dig deeper.

Search abandoned buildings for hidden treasures, weapon upgrades, and secrets that reward those who dare to dig deeper. A Soundtrack Straight from the 80s: A haunting mix of eerie ambiance and synth-driven retro tracks immerse you in the golden age of horror.

