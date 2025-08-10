Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blind Descent, META Publishing, Pokuch

Blind Descent Launches All-New Playtest On Steam

You can sign up for a new playtest of Blind Descent on Steam right now ahead of the game being released into Early Access

Article Summary Blind Descent launches a new Steam playtest ahead of its Early Access debut—sign up now to join in.

Explore and survive in an open-world, alien Martian ecosystem with unique mechanics and threats.

Co-op gameplay supports up to four pioneers, challenging players to unravel a team's mysterious fate.

Build shelters, adapt to mutations, and craft gear as the living world evolves and pushes back.

Indie game developer Pokuch and publisher META Publishing have released a new playtest for their upcoming game, Blind Descent. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is an open-world survival crafting title where you're looking for members of a missing team in the midst of an alien world, where it seems like everything has its own unique way of working and being used for survival. You can sign up for the test on Steam, where you'll get access to a limited build of the game while they work out the kinks for an eventual Early Access release. You can learn more about it here with the latest trailer above.

Blind Descent

A survival and exploration mission deep beneath the Martian surface. A team of up to four pioneers has been sent to uncover the fate of a missing crew within a vast, uncharted underground world. What was supposed to be a routine expedition has become a fight for human survival. As exploration begins, the subterranean world reveals itself as a living, reactive ecosystem. It is no longer just a mission, it's a transformation, a challenge to integrate and thrive in a world where survival hinges on your ability to learn, adapt, and symbiotize.

Explore an Alien World that Pushes Back: Discover a sprawling underground biome teeming with mysterious life and reactive flora.

Discover a sprawling underground biome teeming with mysterious life and reactive flora. Survival Through Understanding: Study the ecosystem, observe alien behavior, and craft tools that help you survive.

Study the ecosystem, observe alien behavior, and craft tools that help you survive. Shelters with Consequences: Build log-by-log in a world where nature reclaims what's left unattended. Your bases can be overgrown, devoured, or corrupted.

Build log-by-log in a world where nature reclaims what's left unattended. Your bases can be overgrown, devoured, or corrupted. Mutate and Adapt: Encounter biological phenomena that change you. Gain abilities through exposure to alien spores, fruits, and strange infections.

Encounter biological phenomena that change you. Gain abilities through exposure to alien spores, fruits, and strange infections. Traverse Rugged Environments: Use advanced climbing gear to scale vertical shafts and navigate treacherous terrain with precision and agility.

Use advanced climbing gear to scale vertical shafts and navigate treacherous terrain with precision and agility. Endure Together : Team up with up to three other pioneers in online co-op. Venture through the unknown together to uncover the truths lying deep within Mars.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!