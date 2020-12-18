Blizzard Releases Details For The Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha

Blizzard Entertainment revealed more details for the upcoming Technical Alpha you can take part in for Diablo Immortal. The company dropped the news yesterday evening on their website, letting people know they have started the alpha test through the Google Play store in Australia. This is basically their way of testing the waters in a controlled market with people who are close together. Granted, anyone who uses a VPN might be able to get around this little snag, but the number of players is being limited and they're on the other side of the world. So the odds of getting a code are slim, and even if you do get one outside of the country, they're playing at an inconvenient time. What's more, we found out that this game will take place between Diablo II and Diablo III, and will bridge the gap in the story of what happened between those two games, so you're getting some lore when this eventually comes out instead of just another mindless mobile title.

Starting today, a limited amount of players from Australia who have pre-registered on the Google Play Store will get a direct invite to access the Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha. The invites will go out to those players who pre-registered earliest, if their device meets the minimum system requirements. We'll also be inviting some select community members to join us so we can get their invaluable feedback. So, what will be included in the Technical Alpha? This is an early look at Diablo Immortal—an exciting new chapter in our action role-playing game series, telling an original story that takes place between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III. It will feature intense, visceral combat; highly replayable dungeons; deep progression and itemization; and a host of never-before-seen monsters. Diablo Immortal also reimagines the dark, gothic realm of Sanctuary as a sprawling massively multiplayer world filled with deadly things hellbent on killing you.