Blizzard Unveils The First Season Of Hearthstone Grandmasters 2020

This week, Blizzard released the full schedule for the upcoming Hearthstone Grandmasters, which will be done entirely online. The company introduced seven new players who joined the ranks, along with the new schedule and all of the events that will be taking place over a two-month period. Season One kicks off globally on Friday, April 17th, and will run every Friday through Sunday until June 7th. Every round of matches will take place on YouTube Gaming, as they crown a winner with all the rights and privileges from the win. The full details going week-by-week are below.

Hearthstone Grandmasters Weeks 1-3: Swiss Into Group Stage

During weeks 1-3, players will compete in matches in a Swiss format on each Wednesday and Thursday to earn placement in the weekend Group Stage. Points from these weekend rounds will be used to determine two Divisions in each region for round-robin weeks. Different gameplay format each week.

The 16 players in each region will compete against each other off broadcast in 7 Swiss rounds during the week.

On Thursday, after Swiss play has completed, the field is cut in half based on standings and the Top 8 per region will play in a dual tournament format live on YouTube across Friday and Saturday, with the top-4 finals played out on Sunday.

Gameplay format changes every week: Week 1: Conquest with 1 Ban Week 2: Four Deck Last Hero Standing with 1 Ban Week 3: Ten Deck Conquest with 6 Bans



Hearthstone Grandmasters Weeks 4 – 7: Round Robin

Weeks 4 –7 will consist of round-robin group play within the two divisions in each region—much like the previous seasons of Grandmasters.

Following weeks 1-3, players will be sorted into two divisions based on their points standings. Division A is comprised of the top-8 point-earning players, and Division B will be point total ranks 9-16.

The two divisions compete in round-robin group play over four weeks. The standings at the of conclusion of these weeks will determine who will go on to compete in Playoffs, and who will be relegated from Season 1.

The format will stay consistent during round-robin weeks: Bo5 Conquest (4 decks, 1 ban)



Hearthstone Grandmasters Week 8: Season 1 Playoffs

Round-robin weeks lead into Week 8 Playoffs, which will qualify one player per region to the World Championship at the end of the year, while three players from each region will be relegated.

Top 6 from Division A automatically make it into Playoffs.

Top 4 from Division B compete in a play-in round to determine who will join the top 6 from Division A in a dual tournament bracket for Playoffs.

The 7th- and 8th-placed players in Division B at the close of round robin are automatically relegated from Season 1 of Grandmasters.

7th- and 8th-placed players in Division B at the close of round robin are automatically relegated from Season 1 of Grandmasters. Final relegation will be determined via a 3-match Play-In involving the 7th- and 8th-placed from Division A, and 5th- and 6th-placed from Division B.

The winner of Playoffs from each region will qualify to the Hearthstone World Championships later this year.