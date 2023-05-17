BlizzCon Officially Announces Its Physical Return For 2023 Blizzard Entertainment will finally be returning BlizzCon to an in-person event this Fall as it returns to the Anaheim Convention Center.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed this week that they will finally be bringing back BlizzCon as a physical in-person event this November. The event will return to the Anaheim Convention Center from November 3rd-4th, becoming the annual event once again, where the company will make announcements of what's coming from their properties. We thought the event was basically dead in the water, especially after all of the controversies over the past two years and the impending acquisition on the table from Microsoft. It seemed like the event was destined to become another two-hour livestream in the middle of June. But ti looks like both the company and the fans were determined to bring it back as soon as possible. Hotels and tickets are now on sale via the con's website, as we now wait to see what programming notes they'll have over the next six months.

"After four years of gathering online–adventuring through Azeroth, teaming up in Overwatch, traversing the fields of Sanctuary, or warming yourself by the fire in the Tavern–it's finally time to gather in person once more. We are happy to announce that BlizzCon will be returning to the Anaheim Convention Center on November 3-4! Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great–a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship. Whether you're coming to hang out with friends you only ever get to see online, celebrating epic moments in the games we love, exploring what's on offer in the convention center halls, or eager to learn what's next for our universes, BlizzCon is being created for you. It's the community that has always made this event so special, and we can't wait to see you all again. We'll be back with more details about the show next month, including ticketing information, cosplay and other competition details, and more. "